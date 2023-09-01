A security threat prevented the use of the internet by the Carlisle Area School District Friday.

The district learned of a possible security incident Thursday afternoon, prompting an immediate shutdown of the internet system and notification to faculty members, Superintendent Colleen Friend said. An email notification was sent to district families Friday.

"There is no known safety threat to our schools, students or staff," Friend said. "Our phones are fully functional, and our website is up and running. We worked throughout the evening on this matter, and our teachers and staff are aware of this challenge."

As a result of the shutdown, students were unable to use any internet-based applications on their laptops or iPads Friday. The shutdown also limited parent and visitor access to the schools and prompted the food service department to develop a workaround for student account information.

"We are working with experts who specialize in helping schools and similar organizations respond to this kind of issue," Friend said in the email to families. "We will keep you informed with updates and do our best to provide additional information as we learn more and work to get our internet back online as quickly as possible."