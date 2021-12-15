Search for Carlisle superintendent may include public input opportunity

The public might have an opportunity early next year to offer input on what qualities to look for in a new superintendent for the Carlisle Area School District.

A Pennsylvania-based search firm could organize focus groups of district residents and employees by late January-early February, school board President Paula Bussard said last week.

The board voted unanimously to hire the Chester County Intermediate Unit to conduct the search for $30,000. Aside from providing support services to school districts, intermediate units can engage in entrepreneurial services tied to public education.

“I’m pleased we’re working with an IU,” board vice-president Anne Lauritzen said. “They understand education and the needs of schools in the state.”

Bussard agreed: “One thing this firm does is to engage the public, parents, faculty and staff through focus groups and surveys so that input from all those individuals can help us in seeking the best and most qualified candidates.”

Acting superintendent

The vote on the search firm came after the board agreed to hire Patricia Sanker as acting superintendent effective Jan. 1 until a replacement for Christina Spielbauer is hired. Spielbauer will step down as the district chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

The board also hired Sanker to work with Spielbauer as an independent consultant from Dec. 9 to 31. “We want to be able to have some overlap so that come January she [Sanker] can hit the ground running,” Bussard said. Sanker will be paid $750 per day for her work as a consultant and acting superintendent.

“We need an acting superintendent to lead our district while our search is underway,” Bussard said. “The board interviewed multiple candidates for the acting superintendent position. Dr. Sanker represented the best candidate for our district at this time. She has extensive leadership experience.”

In June 2013, Sanker retired after a 38-year career in public education that began in the classroom as a business education teacher and ended as superintendent of South Middleton School District.

Since her retirement, Sanker has worked as an acting superintendent for Camp Hill School District, West York Area School District and Daniel Boone Area School District in Berks County.

In other action last week, the Carlisle school board:

• Approved a maximum budget of $2,523,823 for the Mooreland Elementary School secure entrance project. Due to start this spring, the project would enclose and convert the school’s front porch into a more secure entrance. It would also reconfigure the building interior to create more office space.

• Approved a capital reserve budget of $3,390,000 for facilities and technology for fiscal year 2022-23. The $2.1 million set aside for facilities includes $1 million for phase II of the future master athletic plan along with $180,000 for elevator upgrades to Carlisle High School and $166,000 for fire alarm system upgrades at Bellaire, Crestview, Hamilton, Mooreland, Mount Holly Springs and North Dickinson elementary schools. The $1.2 million set aside for technology includes $850,000 for replacement laptop computers, $210,000 for new interactive displays and $49,000 in system infrastructure upgrades.

• Approved $140,453 in salary adjustments for district support staff employees. This money is included in the budget for 2021-22. The adjustments were the result of a salary study done by the Pennsylvania School Board Association that tried to balance years of employee service with the need for Carlisle to stay competitive with other school districts within the region.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

