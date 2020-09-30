Scranton school officials charged with hiding lead, asbestos problems

It wasn't immediately clear whether the other defendants have lawyers who could comment on their behalf, and they could not be reached at phone numbers associated with them.

An environmental engineer told the Associated Press in January that he first notified district officials in 2016 that he had found elevated lead levels in drinking water. Joseph Guzek said that when he returned in December 2018 and again in December 2019, he also found lead in the water.

At one point, Guzek detected lead in more than half the 303 sinks and water fountains his company tested, the grand jury said. Guzek also uncovered 74 places in district buildings that were “near the highest levels of danger” for asbestos.

A school principal told Kirijan and Brazil that ceilings in several classrooms had collapsed, sending plaster and dust onto students and their desks and books, the grand jury said. Kirijan told the principal to stop emailing her about the problem and to instead communicate by phone, the report said. The principal insisted on email and then proceeded to block Kirijan’s phone number in an effort to “ensure that all ... communications were documented," the grand jury said.

Kirijan “went out of her way to hide the extent of the district’s asbestos problem,” the grand jury said.