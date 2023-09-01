Local school officials are cautiously optimistic over hopeful signs that state lawmakers are moving toward greater financial support of public education.

The recently approved state budget includes about $567 million more in basic education subsidies, the primary pot of state funding for Pennsylvania school districts, Carlisle Area School Board member Bruce Clash said during a meeting in late August. "The state is now spending $7.87 billion on basic education."

But other sources of state funding are in limbo. Clash said that while about $100 million in grant money has been set aside for school-based mental health programs, lawmakers still need to pass legislation to set up the process for districts to apply for grants and for the state to distribute the funding.

"That will not be forthcoming until at least mid-September when the legislature reconvenes," Clash said. Meanwhile, Carlisle and other local districts will benefit from additional funding in annual subsidies not only for basic education, but special education.

Carlisle

Carlisle can expect to receive about $1,070,000 more than was budgeted in subsides for the current 2023-24 fiscal year, said Jenna Kinsler, director of business operations.

That money will be used to offset a portion of a projected $3.8 million deficit enabling the district to draw less from reserves, Kinsler said.

As an administrator, Kinsler has been through at least eight district budget cycles — half of which she supervised directly. "Historically, we have flat-lined state funding," she said. But that changed during the cycle for the 2022-23 when Kinsler responded to trends and persuaded the board to budget a 20% increase in that revenue line-item.

For the current fiscal year, Kinsler calculated a seven-year average in anticipation of a possible state increase in both basic education and special education subsidies. This yielded revenue projections of about $16.5 million and $3.6 million respectively when the Carlisle board finalized its budget in June.

The state, in its budget, allocated to Carlisle about $1,065 million more in basic education subsidy and $5,000 more in special education subsidy.

"We're starting to see more state support of public education," Kinsler said. "This year and last year, we got a substantial increase in basic education funding. We're able to decrease our deficit and keep $1 million more dollars in reserve to use in the future."

She credits much of changing trend to lobbying efforts by such groups as the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. "I can definitely see a difference,"Kinsler said. "Carlisle is moving in the direction that it needs to be."

South Middleton

South Middleton School District can expect to receive about $382,117 more in state subsidies than what was budgeted, said Tina Darchicourt, director of business and operations. "We don't have a specific plan for these dollars at this moment. Our hope is that it will be available to us for our future capital projects. We have a lot of capital projects that we need to find funding for."

South Middleton had budgeted about $5,231,802 in state basic education funding and $1,167,334 in special education funding. South Middleton will receive about $5,591,079 and $1,190,174 respectively.

"There are still things that need to be decided in Harrisburg at the state level such as mental health grants," Darchicourt told school board members during a meeting in late August. "We will keep you posted on whether we qualify for any of that."

Big Spring

While other local districts projected increases in state revenue for 2023-24, Big Spring did not budget an increase and kept funding levels flat with 2022-23, Superintendent Nick Guarente said. "The key thing to be aware of is when the budget process was unfolding, there was no finality for the state budget. We thought there might be additional money coming, but we were not certain."

As a result, Big Spring planned to use reserves to cover not only a projected $521,248 deficit but to pay for an additional health room position along with an increase in the rate the district pays its substitute teachers, Guarente said.

Now, with state budget approval, the district could receive about $1 million more in subsidies that could be used to offset the deficit, the new position and the substitute teacher rate hike without having to draw from reserves. '

For almost 20 years, Guarente has been involved in some way with the annual cycle school districts go through to prepare budgets. Prior to coming to Big Spring, he was a high school principal and superintendent with the Greenwood School District in Millerstown, Perry County.

The recent approval of the state budget speaks to the philosophy of former Gov. Tom Wolf and present Gov. Josh Shapiro, Guarente said. That philosophy is to assist with some of the complexities that exist within public education, he said.

While additional funding benefits school systems, there is still room for growth and needs that have to be addressed, Guarente said.

Cumberland Valley

This past cycle saw the Cumberland Valley School District take a different approach in projecting state revenue in its budget, Superintendent David Christopher said. "We allocated what the governor put out in his budget, which is new for us. We would've normally been a little bit hedgy about that amount of money, but based it on the court ruling that happened this year, we felt more confident that the legislature was going to have to back the budget."

Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer in February found that the state hasn't fulfilled its constitutional obligations to students in the poorest school districts, writing in a nearly 800-page ruling that the state is violating those students’ rights to what should be a “comprehensive, effective, and contemporary” education.

Aside from the court ruling, Cumberland Valley leaders were not getting any telltale signals from state lawmakers that the governor's budget was something they were concerned about, Christopher said. "In fact, when he [Shapiro] came out with the budget, there was almost no negative comments about it."

So Cumberland Valley allocated the full amount of basic education and special educations subsidies proposed in the governor's budget. It turned out the district was not too far off the mark.

"We projected we would get [about] $16,336,000 in basic education subsidy," Christopher said. "We ended up getting $16,345,000, so we're about $9,000 off to the good. For special education funding, we anticipated that we would get about $4,123,000. We actually ended up getting a little less. It was [about] $4,056,000."

In the context of its $177 million budget, the increase in state subsidies has a minimal effect on Cumberland Valley.

"Our challenge is we're growing too fast," Christopher said, referring to enrollment trends. "We just can't keep up in terms of costs, especially in a high inflationary environment which is what we have seen the last several years. We have an electric bill just like everybody else. We have a lot of other bills just like everybody else and, in this environment, it's difficult for us to hold costs especially with us growing as fast was we are."

While there has been a larger state investment in public education the past couple years, Pennsylvania schools are still substantially underfunded, Christopher said. Much of the problem is rooted in a lack of any serious regulatory action by lawmakers to tackle such thorny issues as charter school reform and pension fund problems, he said.

"This continues to drive up our costs and that has really been the problem," Christopher said, adding the increases in state subsidies would have more of an impact on districts that have a higher percentage of revenue coming from the state.

MECHANICSBURG

Meanwhile, administrators at Mechanicsburg Area School District are encouraged by the additional state funding, said Greg Longwell, chief fiscal officer. "It will help to support the additional costs needed to support a growing enrollment -- construction, new staff, etc."

Mechanicsburg is a rapidly growing school district, he added. "Since 2015-2016, a period spanning seven years, our district has grown by 18%. Historically speaking, our allocations for basic education funding and special education funding have normally grown between 3% and 5% on a year-over-year basis. For 2023-2024, our budget included anticipated increases in these line items that were consistent with the historical trend."

For basic education, Mechanicsburg budgeted a state allocation of $8,868,925, which was an anticipated increase of $301,798 over the 2022-2023 actual allocation, Longwell said. "Based on the state's budget, we are slated to receive $9,635,246." That is $766,321 more than what the district expected.

As for special education, Mechanicsburg included about $2,241,166 in the budget, which was an anticipated increase of $50,082 over the 2022-2023 actual allocation. Based on the state budget, the district is slated to $2,279,280 or $38,114 more than what was budgeted for the current school year.

"When we adopted our 2023-2024 general fund budget, we had a projected budget deficit of $2,354,777," Longwell said. "We expect that the additional funding will help to offset what was initially project as a deficit."