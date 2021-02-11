School groups to Gov. Wolf: Vaccinate teachers ASAP

“Unfortunately, we got the message from them that they were not going to move on opening up vaccines to teachers,” Askey said Thursday.

Teachers want to be in school, he said, but “they want to make sure that every tool in the toolbox, in what we call the safety toolbox, is being used.”

Askey said many of his members were frustrated that the Wolf administration urged schools to return elementary students to the classroom and then announced that teachers had to wait longer for the vaccine.

Nationwide, schools have not been seen as significant vectors of the coronavirus. The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, recently said that teachers do not need to be vaccinated in order for schools to reopen safely, saying data shows that social distancing and wearing a mask limit spread within schools.

But those health and safety guidelines — especially the recommendation that people keep 6 feet apart — can be extremely difficult to implement in a school setting, the educators' letter said, especially with schools increasing the number of students they allow in class.