School districts weigh many factors when deciding to close schools due to weather

While bus safety is the primary factor, many variables go into the decision to close schools due to inclement weather.

Recently, Cumberland Valley School District outlined the criteria in a slide presentation sent to local families.

The variables weighed by Cumberland Valley are common considerations among school districts in general.

Early morning travel conditions are important for families using child care services and for bus drivers on their way in to pick up a vehicle for the day.

Travel conditions also need to be favorable not only for faculty and staff, but for student drivers enrolled at the local high school.

Before any decision is made, administrators must evaluate the condition of district-owned driveways, parking lots and pedestrian walkways. They also factor in how well the systems within each building are functioning the day of a weather event. Other considerations include:

• The amount of pre-treatment and anti-skid material applied to municipal streets and roads.

• The schedule of state and local plow trucks spreading pre-treatment and anti-skid material.

• Parent and staff notification timelines

• The impact on food service department operations.

Superintendents within the region define extreme cold as between minus 10 to minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill factors of an additional minus 5 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

“These temperatures can create unsafe conditions for students, especially at bus stops,” the presentation reads. “Temperatures ... this low can also cause mechanical and transportation related issues which can increase the risk of student and staff exposure to unsafe conditions.”

School districts draw information from a number of resources before making a decision. Those resources include:

• Local police and municipal road masters

• County emergency management experts

• School bus contractors and bus drivers

• School administrators at buildings or surveying road conditions

• PennDOT

• Weather services

• Superintendents in neighboring district

• Local media forecasts

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.