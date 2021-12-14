School districts outline plans for inclement weather days

With the official start of winter about a week away, local school districts have different interpretations on whether a day home from school due to inclement weather should be a day used for remote instruction.

Below is a round-up of how each district plans to handle inclement weather make-up and flexible instruction days. In most cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has given each district approval for up to five flexible days that allow for some form of remote instruction.

Big Spring

Big Spring School District has four make-up days built into its calendar for 2021-22. Of the four, Feb. 21 and April 14 will be used for in-person instruction to compensate for two days of school closure due to Hurricane Ida, Superintendent Kevin Roberts said. That leaves April 18 and June 10 as make-up days.

The intent is to use flexible instruction days for any weather-related school cancellations, Roberts said. Since middle school and high school students have the ability to take a device home every day, they should have no problem with switching to remote instruction at home, he said.

The plan is to closely monitor the weather so that elementary school staff has enough notice to send devices that are normally kept in the building home with their students to enable remote instruction, Roberts said. Those students would return their devices to school after the weather clears.

Carlisle

Carlisle Area School District has four make-up days built into its calendar for 2021-22. The district closed school for one day due to Hurricane Ida.

Since then, Carlisle has filed a request with the Education Department asking it to count that day as an emergency weather day so that the district does not have to use one of its four make-up days, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. The plan is to handle each inclement weather day on a case-by-case basis, she said.

Depending on the circumstances, the day away from school could be:

• A normal snow day off

• A flexible instructional day where remote lessons are asynchronous — that is, pre-recorded and available for students to access on whatever schedule is convenient for them or their families.

• A flexible instructional day where remote lessons are synchronous — delivered in real-time by way of some online platform.

The type of day off would depend on the scope of the weather event, Spielbauer said. In the past, the district has weathered winter storms that have impacted bus transportation for multiple days.

Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley School District detailed its plan for inclement weather days in a slide presentation it sent out recently to local families.

Instead of a closure day that must be made up at a later date, the district will use flexible instruction days for weather closures this year. As much as possible, those days will be called the night before an expected closure.

CV will use each flexible instruction day as an asynchronous remote instruction day for students with staff members on call to support student needs. This would allow students to schedule “snow day” activities while completing assignments at their own pace that count as a required school day.

“Unlike last year, we have two-hour delays and early dismissals available to us should we need them,” Superintendent David Christopher wrote in a message to families. “However, we continue to struggle with day-to-day bus staffing and securing substitute teachers, so there remains a possibility, based on staffing, that we would opt to use a Flexible Instruction Day instead of a two-hour delay day or planned early dismissals. All decisions we make will be based on our current ability to ensure safe transport both to and from school for all of our students.

“We will work to communicate our plans as early as possible while still making an accurate and safe decision,” Christopher wrote. “We will also, to the best of our abilities, strive to stick with that decision so that our families are not making last minute changes to schedules, which we know are difficult.”

Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg Area School District plans to use April 13 as an in-person instructional day to make up for the Sept. 1 closure due to Hurricane Ida.

If the district has a second closure day, it will use June 10 as an in-person make-up day. If there is a third closure day, it will use April 14 as an in-person make-up day.

The plan is to use flexible instruction days for any additional school closures. This would involve students engaging in remote learning on the inclement weather day. Buildings will communicate details as necessary to families closer to the actual weather event.

South Middleton

South Middleton School District has three make-up days built into its 2021-22 calendar. March 18 will be used for in-person instruction to compensate for the school closure on Sept. 1 due to Hurricane Ida. That leaves March 22 and April 18.

There are no plans to use flexible instruction days when school is called off, Superintendent James Estep said. Instead, any additional make-up days will be added to the end of the academic year.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

