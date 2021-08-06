School districts optimistic about five-days-a-week in-person instruction

“We are in the planning stages for many of the events that occur during a typical school year,” Christopher said. “We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID and may modify the format of events if necessary.”

The goal is to plan an event as close to traditional as possible, Roberts said. One strategy may be to base the groundwork on lessons learned from holding the prom this past spring, he said.

“We will apply all the precautions to allow for a safe event,” Roberts said. “We will evaluate the situation at the time to determine the safest way to have it.”

Carryovers

Still, even with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its delta variant, administrators are optimistic about outcomes and the dynamics at work within their districts.

“We are hoping to have students back to a normal instructional environment that utilizes group work and small group instruction,” Christopher said. “We are trying to maintain distance between student desks where feasible. In addition, with the opening of the 9th Grade Academy, we did reduce the number of students at the high school by around 700 students, so that will also help with crowding at our largest school.”