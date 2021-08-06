School districts optimistic about five-days-a-week in-person instruction

In the lead-up to the start of classes later this month, two basic options are being offered to families by local school districts.
Parents can either enroll each child for in-person classroom instruction five-days-a-week or remote instruction through the district cyber academy.
While all the districts surveyed offer the same choices, the level of flexibility to switch between the options will vary depending on the district.
“We will have much less flexibility than we did last year,” said David Christopher, superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District. “We are planning to operate a full schedule for all students. Because of this, it will be difficult to provide adequate staffing if there are students who switch between their mode of instruction.”
To compensate, Cumberland Valley gave district families an additional week to make a decision.
Big Spring, Carlisle and South Middleton all have greater flexibility, but are encouraging families to consider making a switch at the end of a marking period or semester.
“We will work with them,” said Kevin Roberts, superintendent of Big Spring School District. The district recognizes that some families have unique situations that require a shift to take place sooner, he said. The goal is to have the families work with counselors and administrators to make sure the transition is smooth.
Contingency plans
While administrators are optimistic schools could reopen to full occupancy five-days-a-week, contingency plans are under development based on lessons learned from last school year.
Big Spring, for example, has a “staying open” plan that addresses hybrid and fully remote tiers of instruction to implement if there is a spike in reported COVID-19 cases.
As with last year, the hybrid tier in the updated plan would divide students into two groups that would alternate between two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote instruction each week, Roberts said.
“We learned a lot last year,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for Carlisle Area School District. “We have knowledge on how the models are run in school.”
Knowing how quickly conditions can change, Carlisle is adjusting its contingency plan to prepare for a variety of scenarios.
Question of masks
All the districts surveyed have plans to carry over COVID mitigation efforts specific to hygiene, health monitoring and contact tracing. The great unknown is the final word on whether students would be required to wear masks in school buildings when classes resume.
Though all five districts have made masks optional for now, it is only early August. Depending on the district, three to four weeks remain before classes begin.
“As of July 31, masks are not required for any of our summer programs,” said Christine Haldeman, executive assistant to Mark Leidy, superintendent of Mechanicsburg Area School District.
She said any change to the status of masks for the Aug. 30 start of the school year will be based on requirements and the continued guidance from local health officials, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania departments of health and education.
Other districts echo the same cautionary language.
“We are reviewing that information,” Carlisle Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said last week. “We will make a determination shortly. We are working on it and will get it out to families as soon as possible.”
Homecoming depends
Every new school year brings with it expectations of traditional events such as the homecoming dance. On this, the districts offered no guarantees.
Whether such events can move forward depends on what recommendations and guidelines are in effect when key decisions need to be made, said Matthew Strine, superintendent of South Middleton School District.
“We are in the planning stages for many of the events that occur during a typical school year,” Christopher said. “We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID and may modify the format of events if necessary.”
The goal is to plan an event as close to traditional as possible, Roberts said. One strategy may be to base the groundwork on lessons learned from holding the prom this past spring, he said.
“We will apply all the precautions to allow for a safe event,” Roberts said. “We will evaluate the situation at the time to determine the safest way to have it.”
Carryovers
Still, even with the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its delta variant, administrators are optimistic about outcomes and the dynamics at work within their districts.
“We are hoping to have students back to a normal instructional environment that utilizes group work and small group instruction,” Christopher said. “We are trying to maintain distance between student desks where feasible. In addition, with the opening of the 9th Grade Academy, we did reduce the number of students at the high school by around 700 students, so that will also help with crowding at our largest school.”
While COVID-19 presented many challenges to educators, there are also several positives that resulted, Haldeman said. “We continue to reflect on the changes we made over the last 18 months and look to continue with those changes that supported student learning. Some of the areas we are already planning to capitalize on are more prioritized curriculum, utilizing technology to better leverage learning, semester scheduling at our high school level and more collaborative planning opportunities for our teachers to work together as teams.”
Meanwhile, South Middleton plans to carryover the widespread use of learning management systems that made remote learning more user-friendly, Strine said. The district will continue to use Zoom meetings to help parents attend teacher meetings and meetings associated with individualized education plans, he said.
