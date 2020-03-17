School districts offer information, updates to families

Here is a look at recent announcements from local school districts responding to the coronavirus crisis:

Big Spring School District

The technology department of Big Spring School District has set up a process for families to drop off and pick up student devices that require repairs or troubleshooting.

Families may drop off devices at the district office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Someone from the technology department will then call the family when the device is ready for pickup. Families should expect a turnaround period of about two to three days.

All drop-offs should include the student’s name, grade and a detailed explanation of the problem. Families should also include contact name and phone number to receive a call back. Forms to provide this information will be available at the drop-off table.

Those with questions can email EverAlwaysStrong@bigspring.k12.pa.us or call 717-776-2465.

Cumberland Valley School District

School may be out, but the Cumberland Valley School District is determined to make the best of a difficult situation.