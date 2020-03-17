School districts offer information, updates to families

Here is a look at recent announcements from local school districts responding to the coronavirus crisis:
Big Spring School District
The technology department of Big Spring School District has set up a process for families to drop off and pick up student devices that require repairs or troubleshooting.
Families may drop off devices at the district office between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Someone from the technology department will then call the family when the device is ready for pickup. Families should expect a turnaround period of about two to three days.
All drop-offs should include the student’s name, grade and a detailed explanation of the problem. Families should also include contact name and phone number to receive a call back. Forms to provide this information will be available at the drop-off table.
Those with questions can email EverAlwaysStrong@bigspring.k12.pa.us or call 717-776-2465.
Cumberland Valley School District
School may be out, but the Cumberland Valley School District is determined to make the best of a difficult situation.
The district on Tuesday launched a #VirtualSpiritWeek in which the public can tweet photos to their school building using #VirtualSpiritCV or #CVproud. Organizers will select a few photos each day to feature on the district's social media accounts.
Theme days this week include green clothing for St. Patrick's Day, blanket or pillow fort for Camp-In Day on Wednesday, spring colors for the first day of spring on Thursday and favorite food creations for Funky Food Friday on Friday.
South Middleton School District
South Middleton School District maintains a question-and-answer service for families and the public at PandemicInfo@smsd.us and Facebook.
Among some of the questions the district has answered, it has noted that there are no volunteer needs at this time, though the district said individuals can monitor its website, www.smsd.us for updates to programs and for required documents.
The district also noted that only activities scheduled through March 29 are canceled. The mini-Thon on April 3 and 4, is still on the schedule, but future correspondence and updates to the website will be made to keep families apprised of school-sponsored events.
