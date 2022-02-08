School districts grapple with worsening teacher shortage

It happens most every day, just like clockwork.

School administrators are on the job before 6:30 a.m., puzzling over a staffing landscape often riddled with holes.

“It’s like a chess board,” said Jim Estep, superintendent of the South Middleton School District. “The principals are looking at the master schedule. They’re trying to figure out who’s free.”

A nationwide teacher shortage combined with the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the daily work of finding enough people that much more daunting.

“You fill as many as you can with substitutes,” Estep said. “Whatever is left over, you try to cover internally. It’s very much a struggle. We literally don’t have enough subs to fill all of our openings.”

All too often, deals are made where teachers agree to give up a duty or planning period to help cover an otherwise unsupervised classroom section. But this could diminish the quality of instruction.

“If you have someone covering content that is not their expertise that poses an issue,” Estep said. “If the kids have content-specific questions, the noncontent person may not be able to answers the questions at that moment.”

Often, the impact is reduced because the teacher who is absent either left behind specific plans for the day or has students savvy enough to follow along on their own in the lesson plan, Estep said.

Even before the pandemic, Carlisle Area School District had a system in place to address the growing number of gaps in its schedule, Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend said.

Each elementary school had its own substitute teacher who filled in where needed. There were two substitute teachers for each middle school and three to four substitutes for the high school. As the years progressed, the district has allowed each principal to double the number of building substitutes.

“We have felt the sting,” Friend said. “The pandemic has made things worse. We’ve always had some absences, especially on Fridays when teachers take personal days, but the pandemic has hyper-jumped this scenario. The number of spots we need to fill has been increasing as people quarantine.”

As schools scramble to find enough substitute teachers to keep classrooms running through the latest surge of the coronavirus, some experts warn there are longer-term problems with the teacher pipeline that cannot be solved with emergency substitutes, bonuses and loosened qualifications, the Associated Press reported.

For years, some states have been issuing fewer teaching licenses, and many districts have had trouble filling vacancies. Shortages are being felt much more widely due to absences during a pandemic that is testing educators like no other stretch of their careers, raising fears of many more leaving the profession.

Estep came in as the South Middleton superintendent weeks after the summer hiring cycle. Even then, he heard anecdotally how the district experienced difficulty filling certain key positions.

Even in the best of times, school districts were dealing with fewer and fewer applicants especially in such high-level sciences as chemistry and physics, Estep said. For many of these college graduates, it made more sense to migrate into engineering and the private sector where they could be paid more to offset their student loan debt, he said.

Gradually, this scarcity of applicants has become the norm across all grade levels and subject areas, Estep said. “There was a time when you could count on 25 to 30 applicants for a single position. That’s no longer even close to being the case. Now you’re lucky if you have five or six applicants for any position.”

Signs of shortage

In Pennsylvania, the number of new teacher certifications fell by two-thirds in the 2010s, the Associated Press reported. Although many of the state’s public universities began as teachers’ colleges, the number of education majors studying in the Pennsylvania System of Higher Education has fallen from about 30,000 a decade ago to nearly 17,000 last year.

Kerry Mulvihill, a science teacher at Gerald Huesken Middle School in Lancaster, said only five people applied for an eighth-grade science position last fall and none of them made it to the interview state. Two special education teachers recently resigned in the middle of the year, a formerly rare occurrence during her 25 years as a teacher, she told the Associated Press.

Based on declining enrollment at teaching colleges and surveys of teachers about their plans, shortages are likely to become more widespread, affecting regions and subject areas that traditionally have not been affected, said Jacqueline King, a researcher with the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

For Estep, signs of the shortage began in 2010. “It wasn’t as bad, but it has progressively become worse,” he said.

While part of the reason for the decline has been a migration to higher-paying private sector jobs, there are other trends at work creating less of a desire among high school graduates to go to college to major in education.

“There has been quite a lot of effort in certain media circles to really bash public education,” Estep said. “Over time, that has had an impact. That has been an effective tool for turning people off.”

Much of the rhetoric has focused on what Estep called the false narrative of failing public schools. “When you speak a narrative long enough, people start to believe it,” he said.

Other factors blamed for the current shortages include a drop-off in hiring during the Great Recession, the politicization of the curriculum, frustrations over standardized tests, less generous pensions and concerns about class size, a lack of autonomy and inadequate resources.

In the course of his career, Estep has seen the role of teacher move from strictly a presenter of content to being part-teacher, part-social worker and part-guidance counselor to cope with societal changes. At its height, COVID-19 only made the job harder — effectively doubling the workload for teachers who had to prepare lessons for a hybrid model of in-person and remote instruction.

The ongoing shortage is being exacerbated by teachers hesitant to return to the classroom out of concern over community spread COVID-19 and the debate over masks, Friend said. “They are saying ‘I can do something else. I’m not coming into an environment where there are more germs.’ They are choosing other ways to make ends meet.”

Nationwide, districts are using such incentives as signing bonuses and tuition reimbursement to draw applicants from the diminishing pool of college graduates certified in education.

At South Middleton, Estep plans to push the school board to take a serious look at whether the district could offer more competitive salaries and work benefits.

“I liken it to the housing market,” he said. “At some point, it [the teacher shortage] is just going to come down to a bidding war from district to district. If it’s not a pure bidding war, then you better have other ancillary ideas working to make your district more attractive.”

Meanwhile, Carlisle has developed a program through Education Solutions Services, the contractor the district uses to recruit and retain long-term substitute teachers.

If an applicant has made enough progress toward a teaching degree and certification, they can be hired by ESS and paid a Bachelor Step One salary through the district while they continue to student teach, Friend said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

