Educators need to look inward for an outward chance of renewal.

That was the word in late July from local school district administrators as they mull over the twin challenge of how to recruit and retain quality professionals.

“We know there’s a crisis,” said Nicholas Guarente, superintendent of Big Spring School District. “We need to react to that and be proactive with the solution.”

As summer hiring continues, districts in Cumberland County and across Pennsylvania are grappling with a shrinking pool of applicants brought on by two trends in public education.

One, there are fewer college students opting to pursue an education degree. The number of in-state teacher certifications fell by two-thirds from about 15,000 in 2010-11 to about 4,200 in 2021-22, according to the state Department of Education.

Two, the number of teachers choosing to retire or resign has risen, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in early July. The newspaper quoted an assessment by the Penn State Center of Education Evaluation & Policy Analysis that found 7.7% of Pennsylvania teachers, or a total of 9,587, had left their positions between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years.

Reversing either trend will depend in part on the response by administrators and lawmakers.

“We have to generate interest in the younger population,” Guarente said. “Public education experience and employment has to be valued and have a positive connotation to it. Right now, some of the rhetoric is not necessarily flattering towards [public] education.”

College-bound students looking at career options balk at the negativism in the national and state discussion. To counteract this, educators have to grow their own to maintain morale and to present the profession in a positive light.

“Most of us got into teaching because we had a great teacher who recommended it as a job to us,” said David Christopher, superintendent of the Cumberland Valley School District. “We have to ensure the people who come to teach for us believe teaching is a great job and will continue to be a great job. Then they will recommend their kids do it, either their own kids or the kids that come to school here.”

It only takes the rhetoric of a vocal group of people, negative about public education, to show up in the media and ingrain in local teachers the impression that they are under attack, Christopher said. “In reality, our community has been very supportive of our staff and district as a whole.”

Pipelines also need to be established to encourage the pursuit of an education degree and to expedite the certification process, Guarente said. “There are already programs being developed to try and do that starting at the middle school level.”

One program builds an associates’ degree pathway at the high school level to jumpstart a post-secondary education, Guarente said. There are also efforts to change the perceptions that some students have of the teaching profession.

A survey of 1,300 high school students by Penn State University found that most don’t want to be a public school teacher because they believe the wages are too low, Christopher said. “Yet there are a lot of places in Pennsylvania where the teachers are relatively well paid compared to [those in] the community in which they live. We have to do a better job talking about the benefits of being a teacher to include how their salary relates to salaries in their community.”

Perception also plays into the retention of experienced teachers already on the payroll.

“When I was younger, the older teachers told me, ‘Don’t leave. Hang in there. The pension system is worth it,’” Christopher said. “We don’t have people say that anymore because it’s not true. That’s a big hurdle for us.”

Once a major enticement to public service, the teacher pension looks more like a 401K offered by any number of entities in the public and private sector, Christopher said. “If you don’t have that pension system then what teachers are really comparing is apples-to-apples. They are looking at the numbers and saying, ‘I can make more money doing XYZ than I could for this.’ We are in much more competition than what we used to be. Our staff members are hirable with the skill sets that they have.

“We spend a lot of time working on employee satisfaction,” Christopher said. “Every year, we ask our principals to have retention plans for our staff. Specifically, we work with our teachers to make them feel supported in school.”

South Middleton School District grows its staff by providing professional development courses, said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent. “We try to make them as differentiated as possible to meet their needs so that the teachers find value in what we’re providing them. This helps to build a positive culture where staff members feel they’re part of a team.”

By focusing on helping students with special needs, Carlisle Area School District expanded its professional development training to another segment of its workforce.

“It used to be the first day of school for kids was the first day of school for instructional aides and para-educators,” Superintendent Colleen Friend said. “Now we’re bringing them in a couple of days early so they can help us set up technology and get into some classrooms.”

As part of the Carlisle retention strategy, top-level administrators conduct exit interviews on departing educators to learn why that person is leaving the district, Friend said. “A lot of it is they can get closer to where they live. A position opened up in their hometown. I’m not finding anything that has me worried about people being disgruntled. Nor am I hearing anyone say that it’s about salary or leadership. They just have more options than they used to have.”