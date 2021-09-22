 Skip to main content
School district that shunned mask mandate reverses decision
School district that shunned mask mandate reverses decision

Tamaqua Area School District
With a focus on protecting students and keeping them in classrooms, Governor Tom Wolf joined the departments of Health, Human Services and Education to discuss the current state of COVID-19 and a new Secretary of Health order requiring masks to be worn inside K-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care providers. The order takes effect 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. "My office has received an outpouring of messages from parents asking the administration to protect all children by requiring masks in schools," said Gov. Wolf. "The science is clear. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be.

TAMAQUA — A Pennsylvania school district that openly flouted a statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools has reversed course and said it will require universal masking for students and others inside school buildings.

The Tamaqua Area School Board voted 6-3 on Tuesday night to comply with the masking order from the state Health Department, which requires students, staff and visitors to cover their faces while indoors.

Pennsylvania school districts had largely followed the masking order, even as some exploited an apparent loophole that made it easier for parents to request medical exemptions for their children. But Tamaqua had opted to make masks optional, drawing the ire of state officials.

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking
Politics

Loophole allows some Pennsylvania students to avoid masking

Noe Ortega, the state education secretary, accused Tamaqua of “flagrantly violating” the order and warned of consequences if Tamaqua board members did not require students and others be masked. He said in a Sept. 8 letter to Tamaqua board members that they could face fines, civil lawsuits, canceled liability insurance policies and even referral to federal civil rights enforcers.

At the Tamaqua board meeting Tuesday night, board President Larry Wittig called Ortega's letter “toothless” and said he wasn't worried about litigation. He asked people to trust the board's decision and said “there is more to it than the threats in that letter.”

After the vote, the Tamaqua superintendent said universal masking would begin Oct. 4. He said an exemption form was under development and would be available by Friday.

