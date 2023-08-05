It’s just crazy how times have changed, career educator Colleen Friend said recently. When she started teaching in the 1990s, there were hardly any job openings. Now, decades later, Friend recorded a radio spot to pitch the merits of working for the Carlisle Area School District, where she is superintendent.

“We did a lot of recruiting this year,” she said. “We have a three-minute video and a 20-minute video. We did a billboard on [Route] 34.” Like every school district across Pennsylvania, Carlisle is competing for a shrinking pool of applicants as the number of in-state teacher certifications fell by two-thirds from about 15,000 in 2010-11 to about 4,200 in 2021-22, according to the state Department of Education. With summer hiring in full swing, there are still plenty of vacancies among Cumberland County districts. Administrators like Friend are changing tactics to keep their organization competitive. “We’ve always gone to job fairs,” she said. “What’s different this year is the follow-up. Once we get that little bit of a lead, we make sure they do not fall off and forget Carlisle.”

Each prospect receives an email with a link to a recruitment video done by Gavin Russell. A rising senior at Carlisle High School, Russell produced the videos as a project for his junior year broadcasting class. In past years, South Middleton School District relied mostly on want ads published in local newspapers or posted on job sites maintained by the Pennsylvania School Board Association and similar organizations. “Now we go further out with our advertisements to try to draw people in,” said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent. “We’ve jumped on Indeed.” Another tactic is to build relationships with local colleges by mentoring their student teachers, he said. Gone are the days when districts can advertise strictly local and expect an influx of applicants, said Nicholas Guarente, superintendent of Big Spring School District. “We have to be purposeful and mindful. We have to really exhaust all of our human resources that are out there.”

Each vacancy may require a different approach that goes beyond print and social media by drawing on community and college resources, Guarente said. “You want to call recent graduates and engage them in a conversation that explains the merits of participation in public education,” he said. There is also the question of timing. Years ago, districts could wait until April, May or June to launch a search to fill a vacancy. Today, a March start date is more in line with market conditions. “You have to be mindful of the number of applicants and the opportunities that are out there,” Guarente said. “If a neighboring school district starts to advertise at a certain time segment, you have to play the game when the game is being played or the applicant would be committed before you even get into the arena. You are competing with all the variables of private industry in addition to neighboring school districts.” Cumberland Valley School District is in its second year of kicking off its search for some new hires as early as October, Superintendent David Christopher said. “We’re actually hiring people when we don’t have positions open for them as yet. We anticipate having a position for them. It’s kind of a crazy concept, but we can make a good guess as to what we’re going to need.” Based on turnover patterns, Cumberland Valley needs to hire as many as 20 new elementary school teachers per year to keep pace with retirements and resignations, Christopher said. Enrollment growth is also a factor. For example, the ninth-grade class is projected to increase from 760 students in 2022-23 to 825 students in 2023-24. Since biology is a ninth-grade course, it made sense for Christopher to go ahead and advertise a biology teacher to cover the additional classroom sections. “We tried to hire positions during the summer, but could not get all of them hired,” Christopher said. “There’s a lag that sometimes drags into November or December, so we’re way behind. We’re not doing that anymore. The [school] board was OK with that.”

But even with the October start, many positions are only filled in the spring, Christopher said. As of late July, the district had 22 vacant professional staff positions with one month to go before the start of the school year. As with the other districts, the method of hiring has changed. In years past, Cumberland Valley offered job seekers a one-stop online portal to log onto its website, Christopher said. Now the district uses a broader number of platforms including Indeed and Linked-In.

It’s just crazy how times have changed, career educator Colleen Friend said recently.

When she started teaching in the 1990s, there were hardly any job openings.

Now, decades later, Friend recorded a radio spot to pitch the merits of working for the Carlisle Area School District, where she is superintendent.

“We did a lot of recruiting this year,” she said. “We have a three-minute video and a 20-minute video. We did a billboard on [Route] 34.”

Like every school district across Pennsylvania, Carlisle is competing for a shrinking pool of applicants as the number of in-state teacher certifications fell by two-thirds from about 15,000 in 2010-11 to about 4,200 in 2021-22, according to the state Department of Education.

With summer hiring in full swing, there are still plenty of vacancies among Cumberland County districts. Administrators like Friend are changing tactics to keep their organization competitive.

“We’ve always gone to job fairs,” she said. “What’s different this year is the follow-up. Once we get that little bit of a lead, we make sure they do not fall off and forget Carlisle.”

Each prospect receives an email with a link to a recruitment video done by Gavin Russell. A rising senior at Carlisle High School, Russell produced the videos as a project for his junior year broadcasting class.

In past years, South Middleton School District relied mostly on want ads published in local newspapers or posted on job sites maintained by the Pennsylvania School Board Association and similar organizations.

“Now we go further out with our advertisements to try to draw people in,” said Jason Baker, assistant to the superintendent. “We’ve jumped on Indeed.” Another tactic is to build relationships with local colleges by mentoring their student teachers, he said.

Gone are the days when districts can advertise strictly local and expect an influx of applicants, said Nicholas Guarente, superintendent of Big Spring School District. “We have to be purposeful and mindful. We have to really exhaust all of our human resources that are out there.”

Each vacancy may require a different approach that goes beyond print and social media by drawing on community and college resources, Guarente said. “You want to call recent graduates and engage them in a conversation that explains the merits of participation in public education,” he said.

There is also the question of timing. Years ago, districts could wait until April, May or June to launch a search to fill a vacancy. Today, a March start date is more in line with market conditions.

“You have to be mindful of the number of applicants and the opportunities that are out there,” Guarente said. “If a neighboring school district starts to advertise at a certain time segment, you have to play the game when the game is being played or the applicant would be committed before you even get into the arena. You are competing with all the variables of private industry in addition to neighboring school districts.”

Cumberland Valley School District is in its second year of kicking off its search for some new hires as early as October, Superintendent David Christopher said. “We’re actually hiring people when we don’t have positions open for them as yet. We anticipate having a position for them. It’s kind of a crazy concept, but we can make a good guess as to what we’re going to need.”

Based on turnover patterns, Cumberland Valley needs to hire as many as 20 new elementary school teachers per year to keep pace with retirements and resignations, Christopher said. Enrollment growth is also a factor.

For example, the ninth-grade class is projected to increase from 760 students in 2022-23 to 825 students in 2023-24. Since biology is a ninth-grade course, it made sense for Christopher to go ahead and advertise a biology teacher to cover the additional classroom sections.

“We tried to hire positions during the summer, but could not get all of them hired,” Christopher said. “There’s a lag that sometimes drags into November or December, so we’re way behind. We’re not doing that anymore. The [school] board was OK with that.”

But even with the October start, many positions are only filled in the spring, Christopher said. As of late July, the district had 22 vacant professional staff positions with one month to go before the start of the school year. As with the other districts, the method of hiring has changed.

In years past, Cumberland Valley offered job seekers a one-stop online portal to log onto its website, Christopher said. Now the district uses a broader number of platforms including Indeed and Linked-In.