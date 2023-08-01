For school districts when hiring, the most difficult professional positions to fill are those involving a niche certification and the individualized care of students.

“Special education is the biggest challenge for us,” said David Christopher, superintendent of Cumberland Valley School District. “I don’t feel like we’re going to have enough special education teacher candidates, and those positions are mandated by law.

“It’s a really tough job for our staff members,” Christopher said, when asked the reasons for the shortage. “It’s the legal requirements on IEPs [Individualized Education Programs]. Some of the kids have significant needs and behavioral challenges. I’ve had a special education position open now for six months that I can’t fill.”

Related positions that draw only a few resumes include social worker, school counselor and speech pathologist, Christopher said. “You might not get more than a candidate or two. If you’re not happy with either candidate, then you’re going to have to repost [the job opening].”

The trend toward fewer applicants also applies to job positions that traditionally garner more attention. As an educator, Christopher has been involved in the hiring process at some level for about 15 years now. At Juniata Valley School District, he served as an elementary principal, high school principal, K-12 director of curriculum and district superintendent.

“I may get 300 applicants for an elementary teaching position,” Christopher said. “Here [at Cumberland Valley], we might get 30 or 40. We’re still getting quality applicants.”

There are fewer people across Pennsylvania entering public education as a career. The number of in-state teacher certifications is down by two-thirds from about 15,000 in 2010-11 to about 4,200 in 2021-22, according to the state Department of Education.

In general, the more specialized the professional niche, the fewer the number of certifications, the smaller the pool of applicants.

“What we’re looking at is a proportional impact,” said Nicholas Guarente, superintendent of Big Spring School District. “We’re seeing a decline in every endeavor. Back in the day, you used to have 100-plus applicants for an elementary [school teacher] position. Now you’re hard-pressed to maybe get 10 to 15. Before you may have seen 20 applicants for counselor, now you may only get two. It’s very difficult to fill those areas because there are just not enough certified individuals to fill the vacancies not only across Cumberland County, but across the state and nation.”

For Carlisle Area School District, the toughest positions to fill include reading specialist, learning support teacher and behavioral specialist, Superintendent Colleen Friend said. “It’s those really super unique certifications. There have been a few times when there are only one or two candidates for one of those specialized positions. School psychologists are almost impossible to find.”

The scarcity of qualified applicants extends into middle school and high school science and world languages. While many students want to take some level of Spanish, there have been years where the instruction has been mostly online because there were not enough classroom teachers to cover the sections, Christopher said.

Long-term, the shrinking pool of applicants could have a profound impact in other areas. Most club advisers and many athletic coaches are teachers. “When you’re having difficulty staffing the foundational aspect of your organization, the peripheral impact is in coaching and extra-curricular activities,” Guarente said. “Ideally, you want your staff to interact with students, not just in a classroom or academic sense, but also building relationships in the extra-curricular endeavors. Those opportunities are much less than a decade ago.”

What’s more, fewer teachers mean a smaller pool of professionals available to pursue the traditional career path in leadership from building principal to central office administrator to district superintendent, Guarente said. “When that foundational element is minimized based on the number of interested, qualified and credentialed candidates that only has a vertical impact as you move through.”

There have been superintendent vacancies in western Pennsylvania that went unfilled for at least a year because of a lack of interested applicants, Guarente said.

In past years, local school districts had to cope with a shortage of bus drivers. That problem seems to be less serious heading into 2023-24.

“We ended last school year pretty strong,” Friend said of drivers. “I’ve not heard of anybody reaching out in a panic yet.”

Cumberland Valley has been OK with bus drivers for the past 10 months, Christopher said.

Meanwhile, multiple districts are reporting struggles with trying to recruit and retain paraprofessionals. Also known as instructional aides, these employees provide classroom support by working with children individually or in small groups.

Carlisle school district ended 2021-22 with 15 to 20 vacant positions in this category, Friend said. “Principals were pretty creative with their schedules to get the needs of the kids met.”

Like many districts, Carlisle outsourced its instructional aides to ESS. “They are doing their best,” Friend said of the contractor. Within the next few weeks, Carlisle plans adjust the daily rates it pays paraprofessionals to help ESS draw in applicants, she said.

“We’re always hurting for paraprofessionals,” Christopher said. “We’re always under staff, trying to get people to fill those jobs.”

Another problem area for Cumberland Valley is keeping its kitchen and cafeteria facilities fully staffed. Last year was the first since 2019 that the district had all the jobs filled in food service.

“It’s a weird shift,” Christopher said of the food service operation. “If you don’t want to work in the schools, there are so many open jobs right now on the [Carlisle] Pike. We are competing with so many different entities.”