 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

School closings and delays in Cumberland County for Feb. 25

  • 0
School closings logo

School closings and delays for Friday, Feb. 25:

  • Big Spring Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Capital Area School for the Arts Charter School: 2-hour delay
  • Carlisle Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Cumberland Valley School District: 2-hour delay
  • East Pennsboro Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Mechanicsburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • Saint Patrick School: 2-hour delay
  • Shippensburg Area School District: 2-hour delay
  • South Middleton School District: 2-hour delay
  • Trinity High School: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore Christian Academy: 2-hour delay
  • West Shore School District: 2-hour delay
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Feb. 19

Dean's List for Feb. 19

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Bills push US schools to post class materials online

Bills push US schools to post class materials online

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. are trying to require schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them, part of a broader national push by the GOP for a sweeping parents bill of rights ahead of the midterm congressional elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's hard to process': Ukrainians flee to Poland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News