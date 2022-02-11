School Board 101: Learning curve for Midstate school board members is immediate and persistent

For Robin Scherer, it’s been an education serving on the South Middleton School Board.

She learned early on being elected to public office is more than just attending meetings to make decisions.

“Until you’re doing it, you don’t realize everything that’s involved,” Scherer said. “At first, it was overwhelming, but now I’m getting into the groove ... taking it one meeting at a time.”

The past seven months have been a period of dramatic flux for the board, with a turnover of seven of the nine school directors since July.

Five were elected to office in November to replace incumbents. Two more were appointed in December to replace board members who resigned. Only one of the seven has any prior experience in being a board member. And it’s not Robin Scherer.

Instead, she is one of 954 Pennsylvanians who have stepped into the role of newly elected school director following the 2021 campaign season. Her run for office successful, she now has to sprint to round a steep learning curve on how to govern effectively.

“Every day, you’re learning as you’re applying what you learn,” Scherer said, referring to online courses she took in December through the Pennsylvania School Board Association. “What we’re going through now, what’s really helpful is finance, how are budgets put together.”

Act 55 of 2017 enacted a training requirement for Pennsylvania directors. Those who are newly elected or appointed have to complete at least five hours of training within the first year of their term.

The school board association meets the state requirement by providing courses in school finance, school law, board policy and board governance. There is also a course on trauma-informed education — an approach to instruction that takes into account how adverse childhood experiences could impact the physiological, social, emotional and academic development of children, according to www.edutopia.com.

Training coursework

One lesson Scherer learned from coursework is that the bulk of school district budgets are set expenditures tied to personnel costs that are fixed by contract.

Unless board members want to cut programs and face a backlash of public opinion, they have only limited flexibility to offset budget deficits like the $1.6 million shortfall projected in the South Middleton School District fiscal plan for 2022-23.

“There’s so much to learn,” Scherer said. But the clock is ticking. She has four months to get up to speed before the June vote on final budget adoption. What is helping is Jim Estep.

“We have a really good superintendent,” she said. “He’s guiding us and providing his experience. We rely on his expertise to make it fit with what we want to accomplish.”

Though new to elected office, board president Brad Group has 35 years of experience working within the South Middleton School District. A retired teacher from the W.G. Rice Elementary School, he served for 25 years as president of the South Middleton Education Association, the local teacher’s union.

Still, Group had to complete the state-mandated training as a director. He compared the coursework to the annual professional training he received as a veteran educator.

“I’ve been doing this type of thing for a very long time,” Group said. “All of this is related to the school district. I’m pretty in tune with most of the topics.”

The required training includes an overview on the fundamentals of academic testing and requirements, special education, labor relations, local taxation, facilities planning, transportation, governance plans and documents, the Sunshine Act and executive sessions and the Conflicts of Interest and Ethics Act.

“There are always new things to learn,” Group said.

Learning curve

On average, it takes about a year for a typical board member to go through all the processes involved with understanding what happens within a school district, said John Callahan, the association's chief advocacy officer.

In fact, the learning is continuous. State law requires that re-elected board members complete three hours of training that covers legal and policy updates and coursework in trauma-informed education and school finance.

As a service to school boards, the school board association offers opportunities that go beyond the required training. For example, there are recorded webinars covering such topics as cybersecurity, COVID-19 and mental health, child safety and security in a virtual environment, equity in education, LGBTQ students in K-12 schools, cybersecurity, culturally responsive leadership and tips on evaluating a superintendent.

There is customized training where association staff can meet with a board to present information and facilitate conversations on topics relevant to that school district.

David Miller and Sue Bower are the two newest members of the Carlisle Area School Board. Both were elected in November and took office in December.

Miller was working his way online through required lessons when he came across a school board association notice inviting newly elected board members to participate in a monthly internet forum. He signed up for the opportunity to share insight with people across the state going through the same learning curve.

“I want to be the best school director that I can be to represent the folks who elected me,” Miller said. “Going into it, I worked with teams in the past in the military. I know that being part of a group you work together, you discuss things, you take a vote and the majority rules.”

While helpful, the training was too general for her tastes, Bower said. But she understood why the association took that approach.

“Every school district is going to be different,” Bower said. There needed to be a very broad explanation of the central topics for school boards, she said.

“It [the training] has given me the opportunity to succeed at the job by giving me a good foundation,” she said. “But, for me, my idea of training is building relationships with the people who are the experts.”

Her goal is being helped by an orientation process in Carlisle to help new board members get acclimated to public service.

The process started in December when Miller and Bower met with board president Paula Bussard and the outgoing superintendent Christina Spielbauer.

Spielbauer stepped down as the chief executive on Dec. 31. Prior to her departure, the board hired Patricia Sanker to serve as acting superintendent until a permanent replacement could start with the district.

“It was about two-and-a-half hours long,” Bower said of the December meeting. “They have a whole on-boarding checklist that goes over the vision of the district, the mission, the beliefs, job descriptions, the Pennsylvania School Code, board procedures, ethics, Right-to-Know and the Sunshine Act.

“It goes through the personnel of the district,” she said. “Who does what? Who is responsible for what? What is our organizational chart? It touches on financial management and the overall operations of the district — academic programs, our Center for Careers and Technology, special education, the virtual academy."

Two other meetings were held after the first. One involved a sit-down with district solicitor Gareth Pahowka who answered questions on legal issues. The other meeting was a tour of district schools and a meet-and-greet with building administrators conducted by Eric Sands, district director of operations. But the interaction doesn’t end there. It continues with every board meeting.

At South Middleton, for example, meetings are generally held the first and third Mondays of each month. On the Thursday or Friday before each meeting, the board secretary sends directors a tentative outline of the agenda along with supporting documents that provide context to discussion and deliberation.

“There’s homework to do,” said Group, a former second-grade teacher. “You have to make sure you understand the material that’s coming before the board. You have to make sure that you are grasping the concepts that are presented to you so that when you are in the meeting, you have the ability to ask questions.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.