Saint Patrick students and staff celebrate 100 days in school

Part of the reason is this 100th Day falls during Catholic Schools Week. Even more important is a sense of accomplishment by Saint Patrick students, staff and families.

“We’ve been pretty strong and consistent,” Oliverio said. “It’s working because everyone is being diligent. It’s a combination of the cleaning, the attitude and the behavior. The rules and regulations of the safety plan that we’ve put into place allowed us to continue for 100 days.”

While there have been cases of COVID-19 among staff members and student families, all the cases were due to community spread. Strict adherence to safety protocols have isolated the cases to outside the school and have placed those affected into quarantine to prevent an outbreak in the building where in-person instruction has been taking place five days a week. The whole time, families have been on board and fully cooperative.

“The longer we’re in school, the more strict my parents have gotten about bringing their kids to school,” Oliverio said. “Nobody wants to be the family that brings COVID to school. When their kid is sick or has been exposed, they don’t take any chances. They keep their kid at home."

What has helped parents is the knowledge that all lessons can be livestreamed so that their child doesn't lose any ground.