Saint Patrick students and staff celebrate 100 days in school

Chalk it up to the whole community coming together to make a difference.
On Thursday, Saint Patrick School celebrated its 100th day in school.
It’s customary for students, especially in the younger grades, to recognize this milestone in the academic calendar. But in the age of COVID-19, the tradition carries special significance.
“I knock on wood every day,” said Antoinette Oliverio, principal of the Catholic school in South Middleton Township. “We’ve been very fortunate. One hundred days ago, we were not quite sure that we were going to make it seven days.”
Other than three remote days due to snow, the school has not missed any in-person instruction days this year. “We’ve been in school continuously since Aug. 24,” said Lisa Maddux, development director.
For years, the 100th Day has been a big celebration. Typically, students make posters while teachers structure lessons around the number 100. “They do a math activity, a science activity. They count by 2’s, 5’s and 10’s,” Oliverio said. “It helps the kids understand that we are halfway through the year.”
While much of the focus is on using the number to teach younger students, the celebration this year extends into the upper grades of the K-8 school.
Part of the reason is this 100th Day falls during Catholic Schools Week. Even more important is a sense of accomplishment by Saint Patrick students, staff and families.
“We’ve been pretty strong and consistent,” Oliverio said. “It’s working because everyone is being diligent. It’s a combination of the cleaning, the attitude and the behavior. The rules and regulations of the safety plan that we’ve put into place allowed us to continue for 100 days.”
While there have been cases of COVID-19 among staff members and student families, all the cases were due to community spread. Strict adherence to safety protocols have isolated the cases to outside the school and have placed those affected into quarantine to prevent an outbreak in the building where in-person instruction has been taking place five days a week. The whole time, families have been on board and fully cooperative.
“The longer we’re in school, the more strict my parents have gotten about bringing their kids to school,” Oliverio said. “Nobody wants to be the family that brings COVID to school. When their kid is sick or has been exposed, they don’t take any chances. They keep their kid at home."
What has helped parents is the knowledge that all lessons can be livestreamed so that their child doesn't lose any ground.
“We are six feet apart. We wear masks,” Oliverio said. “We disinfect every classroom three or four times a day. We take bathroom breaks where kids are washing their hands four times a day.” Before every school day at 4 a.m., special equipment “fogs” the school interior to disinfect all the surfaces.
Past 100th Day celebrations have included a schoolwide assembly, but that’s not possible this year given social distancing and the need to limit large gatherings. Instead, the school has invited parents to tune into classroom activities Thursday through the online platforms of Zoom and livestreaming.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.