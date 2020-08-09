Saint Patrick School kindergarten students prepare for big year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

School is going to look a lot different this year, no matter what happens in the next few weeks. At Saint Patrick School in South Middleton Township, kindergarten teachers offered their annual Kindergarten Readiness Workshop in person, with special modifications for public health concerns.

Teachers Jessica Melphis and Jolene Cramm have held a class for rising kindergarten students for several years. This year, the preparation took on a lot of added safety features and discussion.

The students and teachers wore masks and practiced appropriate social distancing (with the help of hula hoops as their personalized work stations), and each child was provided with their own set of materials.

"This has been an overwhelmingly positive experience for both myself and the students," Melphis said. "We are all so excited to be learning together in person again, even if it looks a lot different than we're used to."

Cramm agreed, saying, "This week was about more than just practicing academic skills to prepare students for kindergarten. The children gained confidence in themselves, became comfortable with their teachers and new friends, and learned how to social distance in school, wear masks, and still have fun."