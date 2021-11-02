Saint Patrick School in Carlisle sees a 21% increase in its 2021 enrollment over 2020

Student enrollment has increased by about 21% this year over last fall at the Saint Patrick School outside Carlisle.

As of Friday, 452 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade attend the school in South Middleton Township, Principal Antoinette Oliverio said.

Enrollment is up by about 80 students from 372 in late October 2020 and by about 133 students from the 319 students enrolled in October 2019 — roughly five months before the outbreak of the pandemic.

“COVID had a lot to do with it,” Oliverio said about the record numbers. She added, when Gov. Wolf issued the closure order on Friday, March 13, 2020, many schools were caught unprepared, but faculty and staff at the Saint Patrick School were ready to switch to remote instruction that following Monday.

“We continued to be remote five days a week until the end of that May [2020],” Oliverio said. “That continued the following year [2020-2021] when we brought everybody back in-person. We stayed open all of last year. We did not close any of the 180 days. Parents really liked that consistency of us being in school.

“Once they were here, they realized this is an awesome education — smaller class size, more individualized attention,” she added. “They stayed and then they brought their friends. Enrollment continued to increase.”

This growth pattern is not unique to Saint Patrick School. The Harrisburg Diocese reported on Friday that enrollment across its 36 Catholic schools increased by 6.5% over fall 2020 numbers. The equivalent of about 580 new students, this is both the first enrollment increase since 2013 and the single largest one-year increase on record the diocese said.

“This enrollment growth is a positive sign that Catholic education is strong in our Diocese,” said Daniel Breen, secretary for education and superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese.

“It’s a sign that families are seeing the added value of what we offer, and that we are looking to the future as a system of schools,” Breen added. “It is notable that 85% of the students who came to us from public school last year have remained in school with us this year. This increase is the direct result of the daily excellence of our teachers, and of the tireless efforts of our principals, presidents, pastors and school leaders in offering exceptional schools where our students thrive.”

In the case of Saint Patrick School, a sizeable number of students each year are children of military officers enrolled in the one-year residential course at the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Oliverio said. “We can’t retain those children because they are transferred out.”

Of the families that can stay, most have renewed their enrollment with the Saint Patrick School, she added. “I think we’ve only lost two families [in recent years] having to do with financial reasons or parental/family issues.

Saint Patrick School is affiliated with both the Shrine Church in Carlisle Borough and the Marsh Drive church in South Middleton Township. Enrollment typically opens the first week in January with the current students, their siblings, the children of alumni and the children of church members getting first dibs.

From there, the enrollment priority shifts to anyone carried over on a waiting list. As of Friday, Saint Patrick School is at capacity within current COVID-19 restrictions.

“I could take maybe one or two more students,” Oliverio said. “I have a waiting list for some classrooms. We are not all at the same number of students per classroom.”

The pre-COVID capacity of the school was about 500 students.

For the most part, word of mouth is the best advertisement for the Saint Patrick School, though staff members also run newspaper ads and host open houses.

“A lot of people hesitated in the past,” Oliverio said. “We’ve heard this so much from the new folks who were coming in. They felt they couldn’t afford the school so they didn’t even bother looking at it. They thought it was too expensive. If you want a Catholic education, we will work with every family to make it happen.

“You don’t have to be a church goer,” she added. “You don’t have to be a Catholic. That is another misconception that people have. We get to do our mission which is to teach you about Jesus and God. Maybe you want to join us. If not, that’s OK, but at least you have learned about Christ and your children have learned how to be good moral characters. That is our goal…Our mission.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

