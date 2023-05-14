For Cooper Williams, running with the Herd means confronting the barriers you encounter in life with “Honesty, Effort, Respect and Decision-Making.”

Drawing inspiration from a lesson he learned in middle school, the Carlisle teen can look back on the memory that set in motion a lasting impression for generations to come.

“My original idea was for it to break out of the wall,” the Carlisle High School freshman said Thursday, referring to the bison sculpture that will soon become a fixture inside the entrance of Lamberton Middle School.

“You can represent that figuratively or physically — whatever we need to do to get through it as a herd,” he said.

It all began last spring with two key events in his life.

One of his art pieces was included in the annual art show exhibit in the hallway of the Fowler building of the high school. While visiting, he happened to notice the small sculpture of the bison, the mascot of the Carlisle Area School District.

At the time, Williams was a member of the Lamberton Middle School Art Club that had just completed a mural in the cafeteria of a collage of images and symbols that represent Carlisle.

The school year was nearing the end when art teacher and club adviser Russell Gillock suggested students brainstorm proposals for a follow-up project.

“Cooper had the idea to take it to the next step. Instead of a painting, a 3-D sculpture similar to the one in the Fowler building only a larger, life-size bison,” Gillock said.

In the days that followed, Williams came to school with two mock-ups of his vision, the first one in cardboard, the second aluminum and wire.

Though fellow students embraced the idea, time ran out to get the sculpture underway before school let out for summer. The project could have ended right there.

Bison begins

“Cooper was no longer one of my students, but I wanted to keep my promise to him to bring his idea to life,” Gillock said. When school resumed, the teacher set the logistics charging forward.

“I was involved every step of the way from having the maintenance department build the base platform to myself and the tech ed teacher installing the rods,” Gillock said.

Starting in October, he taught eighth-graders in the club each step in the process to turn a concept into a work of art over seven months. The students could only work on the bison during club periods of 30 minutes at a time once or twice each school week.

Rachel Miller of Dickinson Township remembered the earliest stages of the project. “We started out with just four legs [rods] sticking out of a platform of wood,” she said. “We just built the wire around that. It was cool to see how the wire sticking out of pieces of wood gave shape to a bison.”

The wire armature formed the skeleton of a bison in motion, Gillock said. From there, students wrapped the frame with plaster cloth before applying coats of liquid plaster to give the sculpture form and dimension.

“The weight of it was hard to manage,” Miller said. “There were some really small gaps between the wires to provide enough support. The bottom of the bison was one of the hardest things to get around.”

For that, the students had to maneuver around the belly of the beast and do battle with gravity. Still, they learned how to overcome obstacles.

“At one point, the bison was tipping forward and everything was cracking,” said Alyssa Magruder of Dickinson Township. “So we had to take a hammer to the head.

“I really liked how we had to work together,” Magruder said. “We had to communicate. Otherwise, nothing was going to work. I’m not used to talking to people. This forced me out of my shell.”

From time to time, the students had to take a break from the project. Magruder worked on other projects and tended to the school store. Along the way, she learned the value of patience.

“I had a lot more of an attention span than I thought I had,” she said. “You have to stick with it.”

Williams had moved on to the high school and so had no direct role in making the sculpture. But the eighth-graders in the club kept in touch by emailing him photos.

“It was really cool how they made it so realistic to an actual bison,” Williams said. “But they also made it their own with the back side. Every year, they can change it up.”

Early on, the decision was made to go with a realistic paint scheme in the head and front of the bison while leaving the back portion an open canvas for future students to showcase their talents and imagination.

This year, a contest was held among eighth-graders to determine the winning design, Gillock said. With each annual version, photographs will be taken to pass on to the yearbook staff, he said.

“The takeaway for the students is they worked together to create something greater than themselves,” Gillock said. “During the course of our time together, I’ve seen friendships grow and memories being created. To see the pride in their faces and the ambition they had to see this through was inspiring – not just for myself, but to them individually and collectively. I’m very proud of all these students and their hard work.”

The school board Thursday recognized the eighth-graders and Williams for their accomplishments. Aside from Miller and Magruder, the club members involved in the project were Mary Mercado, Michael Hoover, Cayla Velazquez, Cade Nelson, Claire Christine, Eileen Wang, Helen Shine, Konztanze Shutt, Ikram Issakh, Bear Reutter, Abigail Carden, Cooper Gleason, Ashton Sourbeer, Sophie Topper, Eva Bermudez, Gianna Buttafuoco, Mia Buttafuoco and Hannah Plant.