Rotary Club hosts presentation Thursday on virtual music program for children

The Rotary Club of Carlisle will host an online presentation this Thursday at noon to discuss a virtual music program for elementary school children.

Titled “Civic Innovation and Educational Support for Youth,” the presentation will take place via Zoom and feature Dickinson College experts and students. To access the presentation, use the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/99771366001. The meeting ID number is: 997 7136 6001.

Both the Rotary Club and college share the goal of inspiring community volunteers to support Carlisle students facing the challenges of learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Martin, an assistant professor of music, will join Dickinson College students to describe plans for a multi-week program titled, “Composed: Make Music Any Way.” Composed is a group of Dickinson student musicians that includes seniors Max Jacobs (a music major) and Andrew Howe (a biochemistry major) and junior Hannah Youmans (a music and Italian major).

The program will make online music lessons and activities available to local third, fourth and fifth-grade students – a critical age group for the development of musical response and activities.