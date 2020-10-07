Rotary Club hosts presentation Thursday on virtual music program for children

The Rotary Club of Carlisle will host an online presentation this Thursday at noon to discuss a virtual music program for elementary school children.
Titled “Civic Innovation and Educational Support for Youth,” the presentation will take place via Zoom and feature Dickinson College experts and students. To access the presentation, use the following Zoom meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/99771366001. The meeting ID number is: 997 7136 6001.
Both the Rotary Club and college share the goal of inspiring community volunteers to support Carlisle students facing the challenges of learning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Martin, an assistant professor of music, will join Dickinson College students to describe plans for a multi-week program titled, “Composed: Make Music Any Way.” Composed is a group of Dickinson student musicians that includes seniors Max Jacobs (a music major) and Andrew Howe (a biochemistry major) and junior Hannah Youmans (a music and Italian major).
The program will make online music lessons and activities available to local third, fourth and fifth-grade students – a critical age group for the development of musical response and activities.
“Many of our children are isolated by remote learning, unable to creatively express themselves and unable to reap the multiple benefits of playing an instrument or lifting their voices in song,” said Jacobs, who benefited from music education as a child. “Hardest hit are disadvantaged communities where children do not have the resources to make music.”
Composed created the winning entry for Dickinson College’s Civic Innovation Competition: K-12 Youth Support, presented by the college’s Center for Civic Learning & Action (CCLA) in partnership with the Carlisle Action Network.
“The Carlisle community has shown great resilience and creativity during the pandemic,” said Gary Kirk, executive director of the CCLA. “We are excited to work with several of the Civic Innovation Competition teams, including Quarantine Tutors and the Carlisle Victory Circle, to make sure local youth are getting the support they need to succeed academically and to thrive in these unprecedented learning conditions. Carlisle’s strong sense of community during COVID-19 is truly inspiring.”
Those who wish to collaborate or volunteer with the CCLA to help local school children can email Gary Kirk at engage@dickinson.edu.
“It’s encouraging to learn that community members such as Dr. Kirk and Professor Martin are taking on the challenges of this pandemic head-on,” said Justin Doty, Rotary Club president. “Our school aged kids need the support of programs like Composed, Quarantine Tutors and the Carlisle Victory Circle now more than ever. Rotary is proud to support initiatives such as these.”
