Roof work planned for this summer at Yellow Breeches Middle School

A passing shower Monday night had Jesse White guessing if the weather could complicate his workplace.

“When I hear the rain, I do worry about how many buckets we’re going to have in the halls,” said White, principal of Yellow Breeches Middle School.

The brief downpour came through Boiling Springs just as James Estep, superintendent of the South Middleton School District, was talking to school board members about a proposed middle school roof project. The current roof is original to the building, which opened to students in late October 2000.

“Most [school] roofs have a 20-year warranty,” Estep said Monday, adding that there have been reports of leaks throughout the building. A proposal is in the works to apply a layer of sealant to the roof at an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

“We can’t afford to let it go another year,” Estep said, relaying to the board concern felt not only by White, but by Ryan Frey, district supervisor of buildings and grounds.

“Frey is meeting this week with Tremco and other roof contractors to get the process moving,” Estep said. “Our goal is to have a board vote on the proposal at the first April meeting, so that we could award a contract by the end of April. We want to try to get it done over the summer to minimize any disruptions to students in the fall.”

Details on options to finance the project will be discussed during the March 28 budget committee meeting, Estep said.

Once a contract is awarded, district staff will meet with the successful bidder to coordinate a schedule that accommodates school operations.

