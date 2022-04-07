Roof work at Yellow Breeches Middle School could carry over into September

Roof work planned for this summer at Yellow Breeches Middle School could carry over into the start of next school year, a consultant said Monday.

Randy Kline, a senior field adviser for Tremco of Hershey, briefed the South Middleton School Board on the scope of work for the $1.19 million project.

Board members are scheduled to vote on April 19 on a contract with David M. Maines & Associates Inc. of Lewistown, Mifflin County.

Pending board approval, restoration of the roof could begin in late July or early August and last into the second or third week of September based on the current workload, Kline said.

To minimize disruption from noise, the plan is to work when classes are not in session on the installation of drains and the removal of wet spots from under the roof membrane, he said.

The current roof is original to the building, which opened in late October 2000. There have been reports of leaks throughout the middle school following rainfall. Last year, the board extended the warranty on the roof.

Tremco has been a roof consultant for the district for at least 15 years, advising administrators and board members on diagnostics, repairs, replacement and restoration work, Kline said. Infrared cameras have been used several times in recent years to scan the roof for wet spots, he said.

“We have been trying to avoid a replacement at all costs,” Kline said, adding the industry trend has been to keep underlying roof structures intact and out of landfills as much as possible.

The plan for Yellow Breeches Middle School is to mix and roll out layers of laminate over the school roof surface to protect and reinforce the underlying membrane, Kline said.

“It’s a restoration of that system,” he told board members. “We brought in four contractors to look at the roof. Three have worked for the district [in the past]. They have all used this type of process before.”

For this project, the district is using the Keystone Purchasing Network, a cooperative purchasing program administered through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.

Use of the network is endorsed by both the Pennsylvania School Board Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, Kline said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.