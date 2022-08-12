Rising costs impact 2023 project at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

Like most everything this year, costs due to inflation have taken a hit on the Mechanicsburg Area School District’s price estimates for a high school renovation project planned to begin early next year.

At a meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent Mark Leidy advised the Mechanicsburg Area School Board that “current market conditions appear to have added nearly 20% to the original estimates for this project.”

Initial project estimates in September 2020 placed the proposal’s overall cost at $56 million. In March 2022, project architect Brian Haines told the school board that projected costs had been reduced to between $45 million and $48 million by “strategizing of how and where” project money was spent.

A 20% percent increase would place current cost estimates to range roughly between $54 million and $57 million. As a result, the district is again “reviewing the scope of the project and the financing plan to determine how we can best address changing market conditions,” Leidy told The Sentinel Wednesday.

Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates in Mechanicsburg, presented updated architectural renderings in March of the proposed project to renovate portions of the high school at a district finance/facilities meeting. Plans include a series of “light” renovations to the high school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms.

The project would also replace the high school’s roof and food service equipment, and upgrade its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access. Haines said last month that final board approval for plans is expected this summer, with construction potentially starting in early 2023.

The proposed project is separate from a $24 million expansion work currently underway at the school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations added in 1981 and 2001.

On June 14, the district school board authorized Series 2022 general obligation bonds totaling $9.7 million as the first of three planned borrowings intended to fund the upcoming high school renovation project at the high school. Bond terms negotiated in June extend through May 15, 2050, with an average yield of 4.25%.

Despite projected cost increases, the district still plans to present a proposal to school directors “later this fall” to initiate contractor bidding for the high school renovation plans. Officials are still “hopeful” construction will start in Spring of 2023, Leidy said Wednesday.

Benefits package for part-time employees

Also Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board authorized a district proposal that provides a listed benefit package for its part-time support employees, a move expected to primarily impact the district’s food service staff.

The action is considered part of a larger initiative, Connected Compensation, in which the district “is working to improve staff recruiting and retention effort,” according to an attachment to Tuesday’s school board meeting agenda posted on the district’s website, www.mbgsd.org.

“(The district) has engaged with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association to do a salary study which will include support staff positions in the school district. The intent of the study is to ensure we are remaining competitive in the market,” Leidy said Wednesday.

Until now, the district offered no such benefits to its part-time support workers. As approved Tuesday, part-time support staff working 3.5 hours per day or greater during the school year now are entitled to paid leave covering two sick days and one personal day per year, as well as dental, vision and life insurance benefits.

“This acknowledges the important role our part-time staff has in the operation of our schools,” Leidy said.

Currently, the district is seeking to fill a number of support staff positions. Information is available on the district’s website or by contacting its human resource office at 717-691-4507.