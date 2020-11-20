Rise in COVID cases across county forces Big Spring to shelve Tier Three transition plan for elementary schools

If conditions warrant it, Big Spring is ready to transition to Tier One, the fully remote model, in one or more of its buildings, Fry said Wednesday. He added, in terms of academic rigor, Tier One would be an improvement over what was offered in the spring when the outbreak of the pandemic forced the closure of schools statewide and districts to pivot suddenly to online instruction.

The process

On Sept. 28, Big Spring launched the process to prepare its elementary schools for the possible transition to Tier Three as early as Dec. 1. Back then, data showed a lower incidence of community spread and positivity. This made the target date look promising.

However, conditions have worsened in recent weeks to the point where Cumberland County is seeing its highest number of new cases per day and its highest percent positivity. That rise in cases prompted Big Spring officials to rethink the timeline and shelve the Tier Three transition plan ... at least for now.