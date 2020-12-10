Richard Fry will retire as Big Spring superintendent at end of current school year

Richard W. Fry will retire as superintendent of the Big Spring School District at the end of the current 2020-2021 school year.

The school board Monday formally approved his resignation for the purpose of retirement from the leadership position he has held since April 2005.

The board also agreed to begin contract negotiations with Kevin C. Roberts, Jr., to serve as the next superintendent of schools. Roberts has served as assistant superintendent for seven years and has been with the district for 15 years.

Aside from the vacancy created by Roberts’ promotion, the board also plans to search for a new business manager because Richard Kerr also plans to retire at the end of this school year.

A Big Spring High School graduate, Fry went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven University, a master’s degree from the University of Richmond and his doctorate from Pennsylvania State University. He finishes a 34-year career in education with the last 17 years spent serving the Big Spring school community that he and his wife, Kelly, call home.

“Kelly and I jumped at the opportunity for me to become Superintendent of Schools at Big Spring,” Fry said in a news release issued Thursday. “It really was a dream come true for me to come home.