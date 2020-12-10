Richard Fry will retire as Big Spring superintendent at end of current school year

Richard W. Fry will retire as superintendent of the Big Spring School District at the end of the current 2020-2021 school year.
The school board Monday formally approved his resignation for the purpose of retirement from the leadership position he has held since April 2005.
The board also agreed to begin contract negotiations with Kevin C. Roberts, Jr., to serve as the next superintendent of schools. Roberts has served as assistant superintendent for seven years and has been with the district for 15 years.
Aside from the vacancy created by Roberts’ promotion, the board also plans to search for a new business manager because Richard Kerr also plans to retire at the end of this school year.
A Big Spring High School graduate, Fry went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven University, a master’s degree from the University of Richmond and his doctorate from Pennsylvania State University. He finishes a 34-year career in education with the last 17 years spent serving the Big Spring school community that he and his wife, Kelly, call home.
“Kelly and I jumped at the opportunity for me to become Superintendent of Schools at Big Spring,” Fry said in a news release issued Thursday. “It really was a dream come true for me to come home.
“In 2005, the Board of School Directors took a chance on a young unproven school leader that yearned to come home and make a difference in the school district that did so much for me a a learner and young adult,” Fry added. “That decision by the board took courage and trust. I never wanted to fall short of that same courage and trust as we worked together to grow this incredible school system.”
Reflecting on his retirement, what Fry said what he enjoyed most was mentoring others so that they may be successful, according to the news release. This was done through his role as superintendent, his daily interactions with students and his tenure as a past president of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
His greatest satisfaction is handing graduates their diploma knowing that they were destined for greatness, the release states.
“For nearly 17 years my family has lived and breathed the Big Spring School District,” Fry said. “My four children have been proud graduates during that time and my wife impacted countless learners as a teacher here for the last 25 years. It’s time to collectively catch our breath from a school district that has meant so very much to us as a family.
“I’m most proud of what our board, entire staff and learning community have been able to build so that each of our graduates departs life-ready with a clear understanding of what it means to be a Bulldog,” Fry said, referring to the school mascot.
