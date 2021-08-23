Rich Lichtel Field House to be ready for football season-opener Friday in Mechanicsburg

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcat Foundation started its capital campaign in 2018.

Aside from the field house, work is complete on a new ticketing center and the exterior of the concession stand, Laufer said. Work is nearing completion on the training room and officials’ locker room of the support facility, which also includes public restrooms and a family restroom, she said. The stadium is used for high school football, soccer and field hockey games.

In partnership with the Rich Lichtel Fund and the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, the Wildcat Foundation is working to secure a grant to complete the concession stand interior and to provide for further upgrades to both the training room and the officials’ locker room.

Signage for the new field house will be installed between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, Laufer said. There are also plans to install a sculpture of the school district logo that includes the wildcat, she said.

A ribbon-cutting for donors is scheduled for Sept. 30. That will be followed the next day, Oct. 1, with a dedication ceremony during halftime of the homecoming game when the new field house will be handed over to the district, Laufer said.

