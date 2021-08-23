Rich Lichtel Field House to be ready for football season-opener Friday in Mechanicsburg

The Rich Lichtel Field House will be ready for use Friday night when Mechanicsburg hosts Carlisle for the season-opening high school football game at the John H. Frederick Field at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park.
An occupancy permit was obtained recently following the completion of the new field house named in memory of Lichtel — former teacher, mentor and football coach — said Holly Laufer, executive director of the Wildcat Foundation. Lichtel served as Mechanicsburg’s head football coach for 25 years until his death at 60 in 2007.
The foundation provides financial support to the Mechanicsburg Area School District mostly in the form of teacher grants to fund initiatives that strengthen the educational, cultural, wellness and athletic programs of the district.
“Occasionally, we spearhead community fundraising efforts to support capital projects,” Laufer said. She cited as examples the Trails and Trees Environmental Center, the soccer fields and bleachers adjacent to Northside Elementary School and the original turf field at the Memorial Park football stadium.
“With lead gifts from the Rich Lichtel Fund and the foundation, our most recent project is to improve and enhance facilities at the stadium,” Laufer said. “Our original fundraising goal was $2.5 million. When stagnant at the $1.5 million point, we opted to proceed with construction, and scale the project accordingly, rather than incur debt.”
The Wildcat Foundation started its capital campaign in 2018.
Aside from the field house, work is complete on a new ticketing center and the exterior of the concession stand, Laufer said. Work is nearing completion on the training room and officials’ locker room of the support facility, which also includes public restrooms and a family restroom, she said. The stadium is used for high school football, soccer and field hockey games.
In partnership with the Rich Lichtel Fund and the Foundation for Enhancing Communities, the Wildcat Foundation is working to secure a grant to complete the concession stand interior and to provide for further upgrades to both the training room and the officials’ locker room.
Signage for the new field house will be installed between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, Laufer said. There are also plans to install a sculpture of the school district logo that includes the wildcat, she said.
A ribbon-cutting for donors is scheduled for Sept. 30. That will be followed the next day, Oct. 1, with a dedication ceremony during halftime of the homecoming game when the new field house will be handed over to the district, Laufer said.
