Residents speak out in support of and against diversity initiative at South Middleton School District

In her call for common ground, Anna Foster shared a story this week with South Middleton School District parents concerned about a new initiative focused on diversity and inclusion.
The story centered on a youth, near and dear to her, who was stopped by a local police officer who claimed the vehicle had a faulty taillight.
“He was approached by a cop ... A hand was on the gun,” Foster told the audience of mostly white residents. “He was forced to get out of his car, patted down, given a field sobriety test and was extensively questioned about drug use. He was hoping the entire time he would not be shot.”
The Black teenager survived this encounter with police. A follow-up check of the taillight found that it worked exactly as it should.
“There was no reason for the stop, but for the color of his skin,” Foster said Monday. “After hearing some of what has been said tonight, I have to wonder if those who object to JEDI actually understand its purpose or what their objections really say about them.”
'A walk in their shoes'
Short for Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, South Middleton School District started the JEDI initiative in August after two Boiling Springs High School alumni lobbied the school board to bolster efforts to incorporate those values into the school district culture and climate. The lobbying effort came at a time when social injustice and systemic racism were brought to the forefront across the country with the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police officers.
Some South Middleton residents said in a recent parent meeting that they view the JEDI initiative with mistrust, saying it not only oversteps parental say in curriculum choices, but also pushes an agenda counterproductive to the stated goals of the initiative.
Until recently, the main voices have been against the approach the district is taking to address the issue. That changed on Monday when Foster and others spoke out during a school board meeting.
“The JEDI philosophy is not indoctrination nor is it anti-white,” Foster said. “It is pro-humanity. It’s about opening our eyes to the injustices that we as white people have never had to address. Parents of white children never have to think of the color of their child’s skin when handing over the keys to their new driver. If stopped by police, the only thing that [teenage] white drivers fear is what will happen when they get home and have to tell their parents that they got a ticket.”
In voicing opposition to the JEDI initiative, South Middleton parents have mentioned how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. advanced the goal of judging people based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. They believe the JEDI initiative goes against that teaching because it puts too much emphasis on a person’s race. But Foster said she sees it differently.
“We as white people can’t judge the content of another’s character until we have an inkling of what it’s like to walk in their shoes,” she said. “As white people, we can never truly understand, but we can educate ourselves and our children so we can open our minds and our hearts. By doing so, we bring ourselves a little closer to a common ground.”
'Lack of voices'
District administrators support the JEDI initiative as a way to better prepare students for a career after graduation and life beyond South Middleton Township and its core village of Boiling Springs.
Township resident Libba Hockley is a professor at the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. For much of her career as an educator, she said she has lived in diverse communities and taught classes to diverse populations.
“I have seen firsthand how our lack of diverse voices in K-12, in addition to our societal expectations, have harmed young adults who are still dealing with the repercussions of being college students,” Hockley said, referring to South Middleton School District.
“We are not a particularly diverse community when it comes to race, socio-economic status, religion or ethnicity in relation to the country and the world,” she added. “If you disagree with that, it’s probably because you have not spent a lot of time outside of this community or the country. I find it disconcerting that anyone would try to discredit or prevent a diversity initiative from continuing or prospering at any level.”
Topics such as critical race theory are unfamiliar to many and, as such, generate fear that has the potential of silencing individuals who have been marginalized, Hockley said. “We have come to the point where that fear cannot be allowed to win. We need to forge ahead and educate all of our students. We need to equip them with truth and expose them to the reality of the world they are about to enter. Anything less than that would be a disservice to them. I believe starting somewhere is better than starting nowhere.”
But many parents concerned about JEDI were quick to point out that intolerance can cut both ways and that a skewed approach in any direction may not be the best method to address diversity and inclusion.
Where’s the focus?
Township resident Duane Stone is an attorney with two children in the district. The father of an autistic child, he said he has served on nonprofit boards that address inclusion. As he sees it, the JEDI initiative is political indoctrination that has no place in a public school district.
“I’m this close to filing a lawsuit,” Stone told school board members Monday. He said his son was bullied by fellow students because his beliefs in gender identity differ from what is being taught at Boiling Springs High School.
“This [bullying] was accepted, tolerated and allowed by teachers and administrators,” Stone said. “I have a big problem with that. JEDI does two things — it makes people spiteful and it puts people into categories.”
Stone called on administrators and school board members to reexamine their priorities. He believes too much emphasis on pushing an agenda is drawing resources away from teaching students the basics.
One day, Stone said he was talking with his son, a high school freshman, about his English assignment to write an essay on a civil rights leader. When he asked why the topic was Malcolm X, his son said it was the easiest one to research online.
Stone said his son was unaware that famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass had visited Carlisle and that Boiling Springs was founded by Daniel Kaufman, a conductor on the Underground Railroad.
“I got nothing but blank stares,” Stone said. “When I hire employees, I want them to be able to think critically, treat other people civilly and, above all, be able to write and analyze. It’s not the role of a public school district to promote any political position. Education is what makes our schools better. Better prepared students should be the focus of our money and his work.” Stone was referring to Matthew Strine, superintendent of the South Middleton School District.
Inclusion equals division?
Julie White said she has two children in the district including a daughter who attends Yellow Breeches Middle School. One day in January, White said she listened in on a Zoom classroom lesson about the teachings of King.
“It was focused on race and skin color,” White recalled. “Dr. King was a lot more than just skin color. Character first matters — that’s what he promoted, but it was not what they were focusing on in class. My daughter was very upset, but didn’t speak up because she was afraid that she would have gotten retaliated against by both the teacher and other students.
“In trying to include everybody, they are actually dividing us,” White said. She added that instead of emphasizing what brings us together as humans, the JEDI initiative places too much attention on the differences.
Life-long township resident Frank Neumayer said he had similar concerns.
“I’m afraid that my children will lose their voice ... that they won’t be able to speak out because their own beliefs may contradict what is being pushed,” he told school board members. “I think we need to teach our children how to have a conversation ... how to be open and learning ... and not just share one side where everybody else needs to be silenced. I can teach my children how to think for themselves. I just want them to have the ability to share their own thoughts.”
In life, Neumayer said, he practices the Golden Rule. He believes it’s the job of parents to teach their children how to treat others. “I work in a very diverse field with every kind of culture, creed, background, identity — whatever you want to call it. I treat everybody with respect, the way they treat me, and by their character,” he said.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.