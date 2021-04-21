Residents speak out in support of and against diversity initiative at South Middleton School District

Some South Middleton residents said in a recent parent meeting that they view the JEDI initiative with mistrust, saying it not only oversteps parental say in curriculum choices, but also pushes an agenda counterproductive to the stated goals of the initiative.

Until recently, the main voices have been against the approach the district is taking to address the issue. That changed on Monday when Foster and others spoke out during a school board meeting.

“The JEDI philosophy is not indoctrination nor is it anti-white,” Foster said. “It is pro-humanity. It’s about opening our eyes to the injustices that we as white people have never had to address. Parents of white children never have to think of the color of their child’s skin when handing over the keys to their new driver. If stopped by police, the only thing that [teenage] white drivers fear is what will happen when they get home and have to tell their parents that they got a ticket.”

In voicing opposition to the JEDI initiative, South Middleton parents have mentioned how the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. advanced the goal of judging people based on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. They believe the JEDI initiative goes against that teaching because it puts too much emphasis on a person’s race. But Foster said she sees it differently.