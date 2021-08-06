Residents dispute appointment of Brad Group to South Middleton School Board

It’s back to school again for Brad Group but in a different role.
South Middleton School Board members voted 5-2 Monday to appoint the recently retired second-grade teacher as an interim board member to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Edyie Rob.
Rob died on July 2 when she was struck by a vehicle while biking in the countryside near her home in Boiling Springs. A Chicago native and retired Army colonel, she was 61.
Group received the most votes among the three local men nominated to fill the vacancy until the Dec. 6 reorganization meeting. Terry Draper and Christopher Morgan, both former board members, received three votes each.
The three men were among the 12 residents who submitted a resume and letter of interest describing why they wanted to serve as a board member. Group retired in late June after 35 years as a teacher at W.G. Rice Elementary School.
“I have a lot of knowledge and background about the district,” Group said after the meeting. “I’ve had other public service appointments. I sat on other boards. I want to contribute that knowledge moving forward.”
Why no interviews?
Local residents who spoke during the meeting were upset by the appointment.
“I am very disappointed that you did not do interviews,” Randy Wagner told the sitting board members. “I’m really disappointed that you couldn’t get to know the people. Instead, you are going by favoritism, back door kind of things. There is stuff going around all over this community in reference to this vote tonight and also future political activity.”
The way the board handled this vacancy reinforced a perception at-large in the community that the district lacks transparency, Wagner said. “The shading on this is getting old and people are really getting upset. Why couldn’t you offer interviews?”
Prior to the meeting, The Sentinel asked Board President Liz Knouse questions about the procedure in the lead-up to nominations and the formal vote. She said there was no time to interview all 12 candidates given the quick turnaround on the appointment. State law required the board to fill the vacancy within 30 days of July 2.
But Wagner noted that only four of the 12 candidates showed up for the meeting. “That’s not very many,” he said. “There are people on this board who were appointed at meetings. They were interviewed.”
In the past, for some vacancies, sitting board members have interviewed candidates. This time, board members were given access to all the resumes and letters of interest so that they could review credentials prior to the meeting, Knouse said.
“There was nothing done beyond papers being turned in,” said Danielle Archulet, who also objected to the lack of interviews. “It felt like who you know is going to get you on the committee. Brad Group, they are familiar with you from working here.
“That was discouraging,” she said, referring to the process and the community perception of favoritism. “It kind of sheds light on what we have been feeling all along. How are they picked. How it is decided is more who you know.”
Review process
School board member Stacey Knavel briefed the public Monday on the rationale she used when reviewing the resumes and letters of interest of the 12 candidates.
“When you’re a new board member, you receive an orientation and legal training,” Knavel said. “You need to become familiar with board governance and district policy. Basically, all the restrictions of what you can do or say as a board member. For these reasons, every person up here would tell you that it took them several months as a new board member to get up to speed and really contribute. My thinking was to lean toward a candidate who had prior board service, was willing to fill the position in the short term, but was not interested in filing the seat longer.”
That said, Knavel nominated Draper and Morgan, both of whom had served on the board during her term, which expires at the end of this year. Knavel has decided not to run for another term in office.
“I approached it the very same way,” board member Jonathan Still said, referring to his rationale in reviewing the credentials. “We need somebody who can step in and understand the district.”
Still nominated Brad Group. He was joined in approval by fellow board members Knouse, John Greenbaum, Bill Hartman and Bethanne Sellers. Knavel voted against the appointment of Group, along with Denise MacIvor. Elizabeth Meikrantz was absent from the meeting.
What about diversity?
In his public comments, local resident Andrew Fisher implied that sitting board members are hypocrites. “Diversity and inclusion, that’s something you keep rolling out and talking about, but the lack of practice is pretty outstanding,” Fisher said. One of the 12 candidates who filed paperwork for the vacancy is a person of color, he said.
Group included, the current school board is composed entirely of white people, some of whom have backed the initiative by administrators to incorporate greater diversity and inclusivity into the school district climate and culture.
“It’s a joke because you guys don’t even believe in diversity and inclusion,” Fisher told board members. “It’s a fact. It’s by what you do. Not by what you say.”
Group will only serve as interim board member through the early December reorganization meeting. By that time, the seat vacated by Rob's death would have appeared on the November ballot as a two-year position on the board.
Local political parties have until Sept. 13 to provide one name each to appear on the general election ballot, District Solicitor Gareth Pahowka said. “If no names are submitted, the position will appear as a write-in vote.”
People can contact the Cumberland County Elections Office directly if they are interested in running for the two-year seat, he said.
During an interview after the meeting, Group did not commit to a run for the two-year seat. “This is the first step in the process,” he said, referring to his appointment. “I will certainly explore that possibility.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.