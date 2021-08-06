Residents dispute appointment of Brad Group to South Middleton School Board

The way the board handled this vacancy reinforced a perception at-large in the community that the district lacks transparency, Wagner said. “The shading on this is getting old and people are really getting upset. Why couldn’t you offer interviews?”

Prior to the meeting, The Sentinel asked Board President Liz Knouse questions about the procedure in the lead-up to nominations and the formal vote. She said there was no time to interview all 12 candidates given the quick turnaround on the appointment. State law required the board to fill the vacancy within 30 days of July 2.

But Wagner noted that only four of the 12 candidates showed up for the meeting. “That’s not very many,” he said. “There are people on this board who were appointed at meetings. They were interviewed.”

In the past, for some vacancies, sitting board members have interviewed candidates. This time, board members were given access to all the resumes and letters of interest so that they could review credentials prior to the meeting, Knouse said.

“There was nothing done beyond papers being turned in,” said Danielle Archulet, who also objected to the lack of interviews. “It felt like who you know is going to get you on the committee. Brad Group, they are familiar with you from working here.