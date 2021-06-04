Reps. Diamond, Gleim, introduce ban on teaching “critical race theory” in Pennsylvania schools

HARRISBURG — Two area legislators have sponsored a bill that would prohibit teaching critical race theory in Pennsylvania schools.

In a release, Reps. Barb Gleim, R-Cumberland, and Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, said the Teaching Racial and Universal Equality Act, is "aimed at curtailing the divisive nature of concepts that have become known as 'critical race theory.' ”

“Our legislation makes it clear that no Pennsylvania school district, public postsecondary institution, or state or local government entity shall teach that any race or sex is superior to another, that any individual based on their race or sex is inherently racist or sexist, or that any individual should receive favorable treatment or be discriminated against based on their race or sex,” Gleim said.

“The manner in which important concepts such as racial and gender equality are taught in our schools could not be more important in defining the type of society we have,” Diamond said. “Teaching our children they are inferior or inherently bad based on immutable characteristics such as race and sex can be extremely damaging to their emotional and mental well-being.”

According to the American Bar Association, critical race theory critiques how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers. The theory also recognizes that race intersects with other identities, including sexuality, gender identity, and others.

