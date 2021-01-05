Remote learning presents new obstacles for Midstate students with special needs

Remote instruction is challenging enough for both the teacher and student.
Factor in a disability and the complexity gets pushed to a new level.
“This has never happened before in education,” said Holly Turner, director of advocacy for the ARC of Cumberland and Perry counties. “There is no easy answer.”
COVID-19 has put everyone in uncharted territory including CPARC staff members who look out for the interests of students with special needs across 14 school districts.
While some students thrive taking online lessons, others suffer from a disconnect that comes when the pandemic forces districts to pivot from in-person to remote instruction.
“Face-to-face instruction is always going to be best because you have that interpersonal connection,” said Laken Wilson, senior special education advocate. This is especially true for students with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder who need engagement with a teacher to keep them on task.
“If they can’t feel the presence of the teacher, it’s harder for them to focus,” Turner said. “Teachers don’t sit down. They walk around the classroom. They are constantly looking over shoulders, checking on work, reading all the body language cues. That’s not happening as much on Zoom.”
The same frustrations are shared by many of the nation's 7 million students with disabilities — a group representing 14% of American schoolchildren. Advocates for these students say the extended months of learning from home and erratic attempts to reopen schools are deepening a crisis that began with the switch to distance learning in March.
Not only does remote instruction pose a challenge to creating structure for students, it makes it more difficult for teachers to offer redirection when needed and to model or demonstrate a task, said Christina Spielbauer, superintendent of Carlisle Area School District.
While some teaching methods are lost in the switch from in-person to remote instruction, there are techniques that can be carried over and modified to help students with special needs, Spielbauer said. “Examples include individual or small group instruction or drills provided by the classroom teacher or an instructional aide in a breakout Zoom ‘room.’”
In nearby South Middleton School District, it is common practice for a classroom teacher to set up a Zoom meeting and then invite a special education teacher into the session, Superintendent Matthew Strine said. “The special education teacher is able to break out into a smaller room and then come back to the main room once they checked in with their caseload students and helped them with accessing instruction for the day.”
Since the start of the school year, South Middleton teachers have been preparing students for a possible changeover to Tier One instruction in response to COVID-19.
“We trained our kids on how to get on their devices to access lessons, activities and programs so that when we did have to make the switch to remote, it was as seamless as possible,” Strine said. The technology department teamed up with student services to identify families who needed devices and a reliable internet connection, he said.
Complications
Still, there are issues with remote learning and students with special needs.
In a classroom setting, the teacher can spot the visual signs, approach a student and ask if they need extra help with comprehending a lesson, Wilson said.
“In a virtual sense, the kids are not typically reaching out to the teacher for additional help to clarify the lesson. They feel that they are OK with it.” Though some may know how to chat online, some students struggle with typing out messages to teachers.
All this is complicated by the fact that not all schools and families have access to the same level of resources to help students with special needs, Turner said. “Parents and teachers need to work together to think outside the box, be creative and come up with a plan.” There is a need for better coordination.
To facilitate remote instruction, teachers have used a variety of learning management systems to create, distribute and manage the delivery of educational content.
One problem for special needs students is a lack of uniformity in the use of these systems among the teaching staff of several school districts within the CPARC coverage area, Wilson said.
While districts like Carlisle limit teachers to one system for elementary school instruction and one system for secondary school instruction, other districts give teachers too much latitude to pick a system that suits them.
As a result, there have been cases where families had to navigate three or four systems per child just to keep track of the assignments for that special needs student, Turner said. “That’s exhausting. It takes a lot of time. Not all parents have computer knowledge. A lot of assignments are being missed or turned in late.”
One goal of CPARC staff members is to seek solutions that work for each family but are realistic for each school, Wilson said. For example, suppose a child needs someone to sit with them for part of the day to do their assignments, but their parents are at work until 3 or 4 p.m.
A CPARC staffer would work with the district to determine if the child can do the assignments in the evening without being docked for turning in the work later in the day.
“We’ve had students that can’t log in for morning meetings, but that’s how schools take attendance,” Wilson said. “So is there a different time in the day that they can log in and have it count as attendance?”
Carlisle steps
In Carlisle, each student with special needs is assigned to a teacher mentor who provides additional support, Spielbauer said. Using this structure, the district partners with families to not only identify critical skills that can be practiced at home but to modify class assignments and assessments as needed.
Modifications can take the form of changes in the assignment workload, revisions to a task or activity or a deadline extension, Spielbauer said. Assessments can be tailored to a student’s abilities or needs by reducing multiple-choice options, asking more targeted open-ended questions or offering opportunities for students to retake an exam, she said.
Other steps taken by Carlisle to support students with special needs include:
• The use of videoconferencing to schedule special education and reading intervention classes similar to what was offered in the traditional classroom setting
• Continuing to schedule related services — speech, occupational therapy, physical therapy, behavior therapy, etc. — for all students who need them.
• Utilizing technology such as text-to-speech software to help students access content
• Assisting families with the completion of a daily checklist of tasks and other organizational strategies that can be used at home
Health and well-being
Mental health and well-being has become an issue for all students coping with the chaos of COVID-19. Like their classmates in general education, special education students experience frustration with remote instruction and not being able to interact more directly with their teachers and peers, said Bill Gillet, director of student services for Big Spring School District.
Knowing that remote instruction was a possibility prompted Big Spring to emphasize a work-around while training staff for the current school year.
“The most important thing that we have been stressing the most is to try and build a relationship with the student,” Gillet said. “Spend some time outside of academics just talking to them online, getting to know them. Let them vent so that we can find ways to help them.
“We have some students who need more than that so we provide teletherapy,” Gillet said. “We are trying to provide a continuum of services as best we can. At different levels, we have school counselors who are talking individually with students and doing some group work.”
Big Spring started the year in the hybrid model where most students attended school for in-person instruction two days a week. Under this scenario, district officials have made it a priority to bring in the special education students with the greatest needs to in-person instruction four days a week.
That was the rule until the switchover in December to remote instruction. The goal after the holidays is to bring those students back to in-person instruction even if the rest of the district stays in Tier One, Gillet said.
“This is a really challenging year for everybody,” said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction for the Carlisle Area School District. “Our students are struggling with this new educational world. Our teachers are working really hard to learn and manage new systems. Our families are working hard to step in as their child’s teacher and to take on entirely new roles in the educational process."
