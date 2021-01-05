Remote learning presents new obstacles for Midstate students with special needs

Since the start of the school year, South Middleton teachers have been preparing students for a possible changeover to Tier One instruction in response to COVID-19.

“We trained our kids on how to get on their devices to access lessons, activities and programs so that when we did have to make the switch to remote, it was as seamless as possible,” Strine said. The technology department teamed up with student services to identify families who needed devices and a reliable internet connection, he said.

Complications

Still, there are issues with remote learning and students with special needs.

In a classroom setting, the teacher can spot the visual signs, approach a student and ask if they need extra help with comprehending a lesson, Wilson said.

“In a virtual sense, the kids are not typically reaching out to the teacher for additional help to clarify the lesson. They feel that they are OK with it.” Though some may know how to chat online, some students struggle with typing out messages to teachers.