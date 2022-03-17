Raised signs raise questions at Big Spring school board meetings

Big Spring Middle School has a sign out front in its parking lot that lists noteworthy dates of the month, but at recent school board meetings, that’s not the only sign attendees have passed on their way in.

On Feb. 7, the board voted to enforce its policies for public participation in meetings, including one that states that “no placards or banners will be permitted within the meeting room.”

School Board President Bill Swanson made a motion that passed to adjourn the meeting during the allotted time for public comment after attendee Lawrence Flynn continued to raise a sign after multiple instructions from the board not to do so.

Following that decision, around 10 people stood outside the middle school with signs prior to the Feb. 22 board meeting, and a similar sized group of people stood outside Mount Rock Elementary School before the board's March 7 meeting.

Some of those people raised questions regarding the board’s no banner policy and the First Amendment.

Policy enforcement

The school board's policy prohibiting signs and banners in the meeting room is nothing new; that policy, along with the others that govern public participation in meetings was adopted in April 2013.

The policy also states that "the board shall establish guidelines to govern public participation in board meetings necessary to conduct its meeting and to maintain order."

Swanson said the board chose to give meeting attendees leeway on public participation policies since August because emotions have been running high.

"We did choose not to follow right to the letter policy, which is my prerogative and the board’s prerogative," Swanson said.

Flynn said Feb. 7 was not the first time he attended a school board meeting with a sign. In fact, he said he started attending board meetings with signs in September because of mask mandates.

"The one thing that seemed to get their attention was our signs," Flynn said. "They could tune out our spoken words, but they could not un-see our signs."

Superintendent Kevin Roberts said the board decided to fully enforce its policies after a vandalism incident in January involving a meeting attendee. Swanson said the policies include the prohibition of signs and enforcement of the 3-minute limit on each person's time for public comment. He said the only policy the board does not enforce is one that limits the entirety of the public comment period to 15 minutes.

"The board does reserve the right to extend that time and that’s what we’ve done, and we’re going to continue to do," Swanson said. "So the last two meetings people have followed, except with one exception ... the three-minute limit without any other incidents, and as long as that continues if we have 15, 20 people [who] want to speak, it’s certainly going to go over 15 minutes, we’re going to allow it.”

Another policy states that "the presiding officer at each public board meeting shall follow board policy for the conduct of public meetings. If his or her ruling is disputed, it can be overruled by a majority of those board members present in voting."

On Feb. 7, when Swanson reviewed the board's public participation in meetings policies, board member Kenneth Fisher made a motion against the policy that prohibited signs and banners at meetings.

"Signs and placards are a part of free speech, and I stand firmly for that," Fisher said. " ... The rest of the policy I was OK with, but the signs, I didn’t like that idea."

However, Fisher's motion did not receive a second, and the board did not vote on it before entering into public comment.

"After hearing the two ladies before me lay out the laws that the school board was violating, I spoke asking them what authority they had to restrict the First Amendment rights of their constituents," Flynn said. "Then I sat down and held up the sign."

Flynn said he chose to continue holding up the sign in spite of instructions to lower it because the board was "violating the First Amendment" and he refused to surrender his rights to an "illegal policy."

First Amendment

Whether the prohibition of signs violates the First Amendment is up for debate.

Melissa Melewsky, in-house counsel for the Pennsylvania News Media Association, said the policy is "problematic."

"I think anytime you have a government agency like a school board restricting speech, it’s going to raise First Amendment issues," she said. "So I think the public is right to raise that issue because we clearly have a government actor limiting speech."

The Sunshine Act of Pennsylvania states that the agency is responsible for "adopting by official action the rules and regulations necessary for the conduct of its meetings and the maintenance of order."

Melewsky said the reasons behind the regulations are "incredibly relevant."

Swanson said the banners are not necessary as people have the opportunity to speak.

"I don’t think we’re infringing on freedom of speech when people are allowed to get up and speak, I mean that’s the ultimate freedom of speech," Swanson said. "And you certainly have not seen us deny anyone speaking.”

He said signs can also become a distraction and have led to the spread of misinformation, including "falsehoods about misspending federal money" in the past.

"It comes down to just the fact that it’s a policy that [signs are] not permitted and as presiding officer my job is to enforce the policy unless the majority of the board says otherwise,” Swanson said.

Melewsky wondered where the line could be drawn or if statements on shirts or hats also apply to the no signs policy.

"As far as public comment, not everyone is comfortable speaking out loud," Melewsky said. "Not everyone has the ability to speak out loud during a public meeting. Maybe they feel more comfortable holding a placard up to their elected officials."

Melewsky said only a court can determine whether the policy violates the First Amendment, but encouraged the board to consider the purpose of the regulation.

Stuart Knade, chief legal officer for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said the policy is not uncommon and that he'd guess that a "vast majority" of school boards have similar policies.

"You can’t evaluate it without considering the First Amendment, but a prohibition such as that, which is very common for municipal entities, is recognized widely as a reasonable time, place and manner restriction of expression,” Knade said.

Knade said that to his knowledge, there hasn't been a successful First Amendment challenge to that policy.

"You have to enforce it evenly, you can’t discriminate on the basis of viewpoint," he said. "But if there’s a flat rule that says no signs, banners or placards, that’s perfectly enforceable."

Swanson pointed out that the PIAA also bans signs at sporting events, and a rule in its handbook outlining policies and procedures lists signs as prohibited at indoor events.

He said the board has the right at any time to take a vote to change its policies, although he believes a change in the policy banning placards and banners would be "highly unlikely."

"I think you’re going to see that in the future our solicitor is going to be in attendance to take care of legal questions instantly," Swanson said.

Trespassing letters

After the Feb. 7 meeting, Flynn received a letter from the school district informing him that he is not permitted on the premises or any building on Big Spring's property until Sept. 1, and should he fail to comply he will be considered a "trespasser."

Flynn said that while the letter was expected, he believes it is unlawful.

"They are saying that a resident and taxpayer who has broken no laws and has not had due process is not permitted to go to a public forum," Flynn said.

Flynn was not the only person to receive a trespassing letter following a school board meeting.

Roberts said the district issued another letter following a vandalism incident in the bathroom after a board meeting in January and that the letter Flynn received was for his failure to comply with school board policy. He said that for the board to conduct district business, its meetings need to be run "efficiently and effectively."

"A no trespass letter is a last option," Roberts said.

Since receiving the letter, Flynn has stood outside along the street, a public space, for the Feb. 22 and March 7 board meetings. He said he did this along with a few friends to encourage others to attend the meetings.

"We wanted the school board to know that we are not just going to give up and go home," Flynn said. "You might have noticed that there were around 90 people in attendance that night (Feb. 22). Usually, the attendance is in the 30s. The school board needs to know that we are not going to be ignored. They also need to know that the next time I'm there I will be bringing a sign. I will not surrender the First Amendment."

The next board meeting will be held at 8 p.m. in the Big Spring Middle School Auditorium and will be preceded by a Committee of the Whole meeting in the same location at 7 p.m.

