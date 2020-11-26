Quick action by a school police officer saved a Carlisle student's life

A Carlisle High School student and his family have something to be thankful for this holiday — the quick, life-saving actions of school police officer Keith Seibert.

Seibert was in a school cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6, when the student started choking on his lunch, said Eric Sands, director of management services for the Carlisle Area School District.

At first, the emergency was unknown to most people in the cafeteria, Sands said. “One of his friends came around to try to assist the student.”

Though the friend administered the Heimlich Maneuver, the effort was unsuccessful in dislodging the food and clearing the student’s airway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a dire emergency,” Sands said. “The student was starting to turn blue. Seibert was on the scene and was able to apply the Heimlich to the student. It wasn’t easy, but eventually he was able to clear the young man’s airway. It truly was an act of heroism.”

The student may have died were it not for the officer being on the scene to calmly use his training, Sands said. The school board recognized Seibert last week for the decisive action he took to save a life.