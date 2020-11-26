Quick action by a school police officer saved a Carlisle student's life

A Carlisle High School student and his family have something to be thankful for this holiday — the quick, life-saving actions of school police officer Keith Seibert.
Seibert was in a school cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 6, when the student started choking on his lunch, said Eric Sands, director of management services for the Carlisle Area School District.
At first, the emergency was unknown to most people in the cafeteria, Sands said. “One of his friends came around to try to assist the student.”
Though the friend administered the Heimlich Maneuver, the effort was unsuccessful in dislodging the food and clearing the student’s airway.
“It was a dire emergency,” Sands said. “The student was starting to turn blue. Seibert was on the scene and was able to apply the Heimlich to the student. It wasn’t easy, but eventually he was able to clear the young man’s airway. It truly was an act of heroism.”
The student may have died were it not for the officer being on the scene to calmly use his training, Sands said. The school board recognized Seibert last week for the decisive action he took to save a life.
“Thank you very much,” Seibert told board members during a virtual meeting Thursday. “I appreciate it. It was a moment I’m very proud of. I was able to help the student out.”
“It was a difficult video to watch,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer told Seibert. “Your quick thinking, fast response and calm demeanor saved this man’s life. From the bottom of our hearts, the board of directors, the student, the family, the administration and our staff thank you for your incredible act.”
The board approved a resolution Thursday to reappoint Seibert as a school police officer. Seibert recently completed the required training and obtained the necessary approval from the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas to issue summary citations as part of his duties as a school police officer. Seibert also obtained the authority to detain individuals on school premises until local law enforcement could arrive on the scene.
