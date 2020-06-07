Q&A with Education Secretary Pedro Rivera on school reopening guidelines

Q: There is talk of a possible resurgence or second wave of COVID-19 this fall or winter. Are there concerns from PDE that the school year could start with in-person instruction only to pull back to virtual instruction?

A: PDE is planning for both the best case and worst case scenarios. By releasing guidelines, the hope is school district plans would be flexible and incorporate a strategy that can use different modes of instructional delivery depending on the course of the pandemic.

Q: There is concern among parents about sending their children to school if facemasks are mandatory. What is your reaction to that and the possibility that other requirements may come into play at schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

A: In drafting the guidelines, the department took into account the input of parents and advocates. “There are all kinds of different circumstances and conditions that students may not able to wear masks in school,” Rivera said. He added school leaders have already started to look at what it could mean for their students and staff.

Q. Does PDE encourage local school districts to seek public input towards the development of the plan in order to instill more confidence that students would be safe?