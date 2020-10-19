Public wants the Carlisle Area School District to host open forums on COVID response

Several parents Thursday called on the Carlisle Area School District to host public forums to promote a more open exchange of information vital to helping families cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This public comment period once a month at public meetings is not sufficient,” said Amy Knapp, a Carlisle High School counselor and the mother of district students.
“We need a public forum for families to be heard and for questions to be adequately addressed,” she said. “The entire educational landscape has changed and our current leaders need to be listeners. I urge the [school] board to follow through on creating a forum so that families can have an actual dialogue with the leaders during these challenging times.”
Just weeks ago, on Sept. 24, residents criticized the administration for what they saw as a lack of communication and transparency on COVID-19's impact on the district.
That criticism was brought up in the context of such other concerns as the feasibility of livestreaming instruction, capacity limits at sports events and the fairness of missed instructional days for students on the Group B hybrid schedule.
In response to the criticism, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer posted two informational videos along with a Frequently Asked Questions list on the district website. The videos and the FAQ can be accessed by logging on to the district website at www.carlisleschools.org and by clicking on the “2020-2021 School Year” link on the homepage.
Earlier this month, Spielbauer announced changes in the district’s communication strategy to include twice-monthly web postings, the addition of links to make it easier to locate information on the website and the distribution of additional information to families on COVID-19 cases while upholding obligations under privacy laws.
Support Local Journalism
“These efforts, while small, are significant,” Knapp told school board members Thursday. “I hope the administration is beginning to recognize the harm that comes to our entire community when they retreat from the public and we lose transparency. I hope this is the beginning of continued change and not just a one-time response to public pressure.”
Knapp was advocating for improved communications for disadvantaged students and families. “These are voices you will not be hearing tonight,” she said.
Ryan Meldrum said he is the father of a kindergarten student who is struggling to stay engaged at home under the hybrid model of instructional delivery. The hybrid method divides the student body of each school into Group A and Group B. For two days a week, students attend school for in-person instruction while the remaining three days are spent at home in remote instruction.
“There needs to be a dialogue within the community,” Meldrum said. “It’s crucial to our children’s education.” Meldrum told the board that he went to the district office on Thursday to try and schedule an appointment with Spielbauer.
“I had basic questions that nobody answered,” Meldrum said. “Both assistants in the office refused to even tentatively schedule a meeting. It was completely absurd and ridiculous.”
During previous meetings, residents with concerns were asked to provide contact information to the administration so that their questions could be answered directly after the meeting.
“We all got responses to our individual questions,” Kristen Owen told board members Thursday. “The frustration going forward is we’re not hearing the answers to the other really good questions posed by parents and people in the community. We would like to have more of an open dialogue to be able to hear the answers to everyone’s questions, not just our own individual questions.”
The public call for the district to host forums came during the second public comment period near the end of Thursday’s meeting. Board members didn’t have time to discuss the request. A few offered comment in reference to the idea.
Rick Coplen thanked the residents for their civility and grace in expressing their concerns. “I don’t think there’s an issue of transparency,” he said. “I don’t believe anyone here is trying to hide anything from the public. Yet I am supportive of the idea of public forums.”
For Deborah Sweaney, it was hard for her to listen but not respond to the comments voiced during the Sept. 24 meeting. “We need to take comments in and have them handled in an appropriate way by the appropriate people,” Sweaney said. “It was really good for us to hear those comments. They did result in some changes. I encourage you to continue to come to meetings and make comments. I hope we can figure out ways to do a more open dialogue.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.