Public wants the Carlisle Area School District to host open forums on COVID response

“I had basic questions that nobody answered,” Meldrum said. “Both assistants in the office refused to even tentatively schedule a meeting. It was completely absurd and ridiculous.”

During previous meetings, residents with concerns were asked to provide contact information to the administration so that their questions could be answered directly after the meeting.

“We all got responses to our individual questions,” Kristen Owen told board members Thursday. “The frustration going forward is we’re not hearing the answers to the other really good questions posed by parents and people in the community. We would like to have more of an open dialogue to be able to hear the answers to everyone’s questions, not just our own individual questions.”

The public call for the district to host forums came during the second public comment period near the end of Thursday’s meeting. Board members didn’t have time to discuss the request. A few offered comment in reference to the idea.

Rick Coplen thanked the residents for their civility and grace in expressing their concerns. “I don’t think there’s an issue of transparency,” he said. “I don’t believe anyone here is trying to hide anything from the public. Yet I am supportive of the idea of public forums.”

For Deborah Sweaney, it was hard for her to listen but not respond to the comments voiced during the Sept. 24 meeting. “We need to take comments in and have them handled in an appropriate way by the appropriate people,” Sweaney said. “It was really good for us to hear those comments. They did result in some changes. I encourage you to continue to come to meetings and make comments. I hope we can figure out ways to do a more open dialogue.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.