Public defiance of mask mandate prompts changes for meetings at Cumberland Valley School District

The refusal by some to wear a mask at a prior meeting has prompted the Cumberland Valley School District to change the way it will handle its scheduled school board meeting Monday.
In a note posted on the school district website this weekend, school officials said "public participation in, and viewing of, the meeting will be available ONLY through Zoom/electronic comments and through viewing the livestream of the board meeting."
The past two weeks have seen an outpouring of requests from people wishing to speak at the meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., according to an advisory posted on the district website over the weekend.
Instead of opening the floor to an in-person audience, only comments made through Zoom or by written electronic communications will be shared with board members.
"By making these changes, we will be able to continue to offer the public an opportunity to provide live public comment while ensuring that the meeting is able to continue following the public comment period without disruption, which has unfortunately not been the case in many area school districts in the past several weeks," the note reads. "We hope that by providing this plan, we can continue to promote robust public comment and participation in our meetings, and continue to provide a forum for civil discourse on topics of importance to our community. We believe that, by utilizing this plan, we will be able to hear all voices in our community and reduce the likelihood of conflict arising between groups with opposing positions that has led to violent and aggressive interactions in many other districts across the state and the nation."
District officials said a broadcast of the meeting and an assisted option for making public comment via Zoom will be available at Mountain View Middle School for people who have registered but require assistance in making their public comment, or for those who are unable to access the broadcast of the meeting at home. People who choose to go to Mountain View will be required to follow all health and safety rules, including wearing a mask while inside CV buildings.
Many of those making a request had safety concerns because that there were people at the Sept. 7 meeting who refused to wear a mask despite the order issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Those who have expressed concerns view this refusal by some as a barrier to their attendance at public meetings.
“Unfortunately, forcing compliance with the order as a condition of attendance … has been unsuccessful in nearly all Pennsylvania districts, or has resulted in the need to forcibly involve law enforcement,” the alert reads. “We do not believe that continuing to allow noncompliance … or forcibly involving law enforcement are reasonable approaches if either can be avoided.”
The decision to allow only Zoom or electronic comments was also made in coordination with local law enforcement officials who had concerns about crowd control and general safety, the advisory reads. The changes allow the district to offer the public the opportunity to comment while minimizing disruptions in the meeting after the public comment period is over.
“We believe, by utilizing this plan, we will be able to hear all voices in our community and reduce the likelihood of conflict arising between groups with opposing positions that has led to violent and aggressive interactions in many other districts across the state and the nation,” the advisory reads.
