PSSA, Keystone exams canceled statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Thursday announced it is canceling all of the PSSA testing and Keystone exams for the 2019-20 school year, as a result of COVID-19 and the ensuing closure of some schools.

“Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera said in a news release. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now."

Rivera said the department will submit the requisite waivers to the U.S. Department of Education to drop the assessments this year, and no school in the state will be administering them.

This announcement includes the Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment, which was halted on March 16 when public schools closed.

PSSAs were scheduled to being April 20, and Keystone testing was scheduled for May 11.

