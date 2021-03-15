Prospect of new housing triggers calls for elementary education program study

A third housing project called Dickinson Place could impact enrollment at Bellaire and Wilson as early as the latter half of the upcoming 2021-22 school year, Sands said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In that case, Shillington MHS LP wants to build a mix of 68 single family and semidetached homes on 15.7 acres adjoining the Bennington development. Dickinson Place is to be built in three phases of 20 to 24 homes each.

Each phase of all three projects could take approximately two years to complete, Sands said.

Board member Bruce Clash asked what this could mean in terms of the number of school-aged children entering the district. He wondered if 20% of new homes would still be a good rule of thumb.

“It’s going to be very dependent on the price point and size of the homes,” Sands said. He estimated that 20% to 30% of the homes could have one or more school-aged children.

This new housing shows the importance of restarting the effort to examine district elementary schools, board member Deborah Sweaney said. “We are ramping that back up,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.