Prospect of new housing triggers calls for elementary education program study

Carlisle Area School District officials are concerned about the prospect of almost 350 new homes planned for North Middleton Township in the next several years.
Work is underway to jump-start a review of the district elementary education program. That study began in September 2019 but was derailed by the outbreak of the pandemic last spring.
Meanwhile, the administration wants to hire a consultant to conduct a detailed analysis on demographics and enrollment trends, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said Thursday during a meeting of the school board facilities committee.
The last time the district commissioned such an analysis was over 10 years ago in the lead-up to the twin projects to renovate and expand Lamberton and Wilson middle schools, Spielbauer said.
During the meeting, Eric Sands, director of management services, briefed board members on two housing projects that could impact enrollment at Wilson Middle School and Bellaire Elementary School as early as 2022-23.
Waggoners Gap LLC wants to build 147 single family homes on 97.5 acres along Route 74 north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Sands said. That development will be divided into four phases of about 35 homes each.
Freedom Development LLC has plans to develop Bennington, 133 single family homes on 53 acres north of the Westminster Cemetery along McClures Gap Road. Development will be in four phases of 24 to 47 homes each.
A third housing project called Dickinson Place could impact enrollment at Bellaire and Wilson as early as the latter half of the upcoming 2021-22 school year, Sands said.
In that case, Shillington MHS LP wants to build a mix of 68 single family and semidetached homes on 15.7 acres adjoining the Bennington development. Dickinson Place is to be built in three phases of 20 to 24 homes each.
Each phase of all three projects could take approximately two years to complete, Sands said.
Board member Bruce Clash asked what this could mean in terms of the number of school-aged children entering the district. He wondered if 20% of new homes would still be a good rule of thumb.
“It’s going to be very dependent on the price point and size of the homes,” Sands said. He estimated that 20% to 30% of the homes could have one or more school-aged children.
This new housing shows the importance of restarting the effort to examine district elementary schools, board member Deborah Sweaney said. “We are ramping that back up,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said.
In late January 2020, the district was in the preliminary stages of the detailed review of its elementary education program. Early in the 2019-20 school year, the district formed a 40-member elementary planning committee as an outgrowth of the goals outlined under its latest comprehensive plan.
Clash and Paula Bussard represented the Carlisle school board on the committee, which also included two teachers from each grade K-5, district administrators, building principals, counselors, nurses and specialists in art, music, reading, physical education, gifted education and learning support.
The group operated as a kind of executive or steering committee that oversaw subcommittees or work groups tasked with identifying areas of need by evaluating specific facets of the elementary education program. At last word, there were subcommittee members reviewing curriculum, student-to-teacher ratios and the geographic challenges, barriers and opportunities that go with having seven elementary schools within a broad valley with attendance areas that stretch from North Middleton Township in the north to Dickinson Township in the south.
The expectation was for the 40-member group to issue a report to the school board outlining options that could include closing down and consolidating school buildings, redrawing attendance areas or reconfiguring the grade structure of different elementary schools.
The district has seven elementary schools: four in Carlisle Borough (Bellaire, Hamilton, LeTort and Mooreland), one in Mount Holly Springs, and one school each in North Middleton and Dickinson townships. Though each school is a K-5 building, enrollment in January 2020 varied from 465 students at Crestview to 191 students at North Dickinson.
