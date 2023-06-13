With a volley of support, the Carlisle Area School Board is getting set to put into play proposed upgrades to the tennis courts on the main school district campus.

Board members could vote this Thursday on an expanded scope of work that could increase the estimated project costs from $600,000 to $697,755. The board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

In December 2021, the board approved a $3.19 million project that included development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.

Completed in September 2022, the field was described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the main campus with the high school and Wilson Middle School.

Included in the $3.19 million first phase was $600,000 for the tennis court upgrades. However, the tennis court portion of the project was put on hold to allow for completion of the turf field portion of the project, said Karisa Lehman, district director of facilities.

Meanwhile, district administrators obtained revised cost figures brought on by adjustments to the scope of work. Board members were briefed last week on the changes that added almost $98,000 to the cost of the proposed tennis court upgrades.

The original plan was to resurface the tennis courts behind the Fowler building and install two new courts on the hill behind the middle school, said Michael Black, director of secondary operations. The initial plan also called for replacing the fence around the existing courts along with earthmoving costs.

The revised plan adds a viewing platform and a higher-grade fence, along with a handicapped accessible parking area and pathways to the courts.

The parking area and pathways open public access to tennis matches while the platform would allow coaches and guests to view the upper and lower tennis courts simultaneously, which they can’t do now, Black said. The higher-grade fence is needed because that area of the campus is prone to wind that could disrupt the flow of matches, he said.

In addition, the revised plan includes adjusting the slopes of the existing courts to ensure that the grade meets the proper standard for interscholastic competition, Black said. The slope is 1.5% when it should be about 1%, he said

The district has about $660,616 left from the $3.19 million allocated for the first phase, Lehman said. She suggested using that money to pay for the tennis court upgrades along with about $37,139 from other sources.

School board member Bruce Clash asked if the contract for the tennis court work would include a “rock clause” to account for the subsurface deposits that seem to crop up every time the district does a project on the main campus. The turf field required several change orders for excavation and removal of rock.

“We did have a conversation with the contractor about that,” Lehman said. “What we included in the quote was a cost not to exceed $20,000. We’re hopeful that we don’t go over that.”

In the past, board member David Miller has voted against cost proposals tied to the multiyear plan to improve athletic fields and facilities on the main campus. He continued that opposition last week.

“This comes down to needs versus wants,” Miller said. “I know I’m always the bearer of the dissenting view, but this money can be used in other ways to support more students.”

Citing the current economy, inflation and high interest rates, Miller called on the board to table the tennis court upgrades until conditions calm down enough for prices to stabilize.

“I fully support this effort,” said board member Rick Coplen, who sat on the advisory committee that developed the multiyear $9.1 million improvement plan. “I firmly believe that when we invest in our students in these sports activities, we are investing in leadership development and character development. It’s much more than just playing tennis. When we make investments like this, we’re saying to our students ‘We value you. We really think what you’re doing is important.’”

Clash called the tennis court upgrade a necessary step in prudent planning and the continual maintenance of facilities. “If you keep putting off certain projects, you suddenly have a backlog of projects and not enough money to address that,” Clash said. “The tennis courts are at the end of their life or over-extended so this is the time to do that. We have prudently set aside the money to do this project.”