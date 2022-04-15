Proposed tax increase for Mechanicsburg Area School District to help fund 14.5 new positions

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board tentatively approved a 2022-23 proposed final budget Tuesday night for the district that would involve a 3.7% tax increase if finalized in June.

The proposal would raise the district’s tax levy from its present 14.6654 mills to 15.2080 mills for the 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1. Owners of properties assessed at a current district average of $189,000 would see their tax bill increase by $103 next year to $2,764.

So far, district revenues are projected at $83,886,813 for 2022-23, while next year’s proposed expenses are $87,658,988. The proposed tax increase would reduce the projected deficit from $3.77 million to $2.18 million, according to draft figures presented Tuesday by district business administrator Greg Longwell.

The 3.7% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams. One stream — equaling a 1.5% increase — would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. A second stream that funds the district’s rising operational costs would increase by 2.2%. As is, the proposed 3.7% increase would fall below the district’s state-appointed index limiting any potential tax increases next year to 4.2% or below.

Next year’s largest proposed expenditure increases include personnel costs rising by $3.9 million, contracted services and tuition, $1,187, 556; construction financing, $648,685; and utilities, supplies and equipment, and “other adjustments,” $313,094, Longwell previously told the school board March 22.

The district proposes to add 14.5 staffing positions to serve a continuing expansion of the district’s programs and enrollment. Proposed additions include two administrative positions, six professional staff, and 6.5 support staff.

For revenue next year, the district is projecting a $2 million decrease in federal revenue due to an anticipated decrease in federal stimulus grants initiated early in the pandemic. Overall, the district projects a $2.9 million rise in its local revenue in 2022-23 fueled by anticipated growth in real estate assessments, realty transfers, earned income tax and construction fees. State education subsidies also are projected to increase next year by $901,394, while the state’s special education subsidies to the district next year are expected to rise by $244,806.

The school board is scheduled to vote on final adoption of next year’s fiscal plan June 14. Until then, Longwell previously said the district will continue to review next year’s budget proposal for adjustments.

High school renovations update

Also Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board authorized PFM Financial Advisors to proceed with filings to initiate the first of the three borrowings for planned building renovations at the high school.

At a district finance/facilities meeting March 22, architect Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, Mechanicsburg, presented updated architectural renderings of the proposed project, which would renovate portions of the high school building. Plans call for a series of “light” renovations in the high school’s two-story classroom wings that would involve new flooring, lighting and painting in all rooms.

The project also would replace the high school’s roof and food service equipment, and upgrade its mechanical, plumbing, electrical and security systems and technology access. Haines said last month that final board approval for plans is expected this summer, followed by construction potentially starting in early 2023.

The proposal involves a project separate from a $24 million expansion that’s now underway at the high school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

As presented last month, the district plans to strategize a “three-prong approach” for financing the renovation project that comprises borrowing an initial $10 million sum this summer, followed by an additional $30 million in early 2023. The district then would borrow a final $10 million for the project in early 2024.

