South Middleton School Board could vote April 17 on a preliminary $45.7 million budget for 2023-24 that proposes a 4.1% real estate tax increase.

The board in late March asked district administrators to return in mid-April with a fiscal plan that closes a projected $314,954 deficit without drawing money from reserves, Director of Business and Operations Tina Drachicourt said Thursday.

District officials came into the March budget workshop with an estimated $1.28 million shortfall between revenue and expenditures. During that meeting, Darchicourt suggested the board could approve a 0.4845-mil tax hike from the current rate of 11.8177 mils to a proposed rate of 12.3022.

Based on the median property value for the district, the owner of a home assessed at $206,000 could expect to pay an additional $99.80 per year.

That equates to a 4.1% increase, the maximum allowed under Act 1. But even if the board opts to go with the cap, the hike would only generate about $966,195 in new revenue, leaving a projected deficit of $314,954.

Administrators want to retain about $102,652 to pay the salary and benefits of a new safety/security position, Darchicourt said. During the workshop, there was discussion on a proposal to only fund that position if the district could obtain grants.

There was also talk during the workshop of using reserves instead of the general fund budget to pay the one-time expense of $212,302 for new curriculum material for the K-5 English/language arts program.

Instead, board members want administrators to find a way to budget the new position and the new curriculum without resorting to grants or drawing down reserves, Darchicourt said.

In late February, the projected deficit was estimated at $1.65 million. Within a month, administrators reduced the shortfall to $1.28 million through various means including renegotiating rates for contracted services dealing primarily with special education services, Darchicourt said.

As a further cost-cutting measure, the administration decided to allocate money from the capital project fund instead of the general fund to make parking lot repairs.

The W.G. Rice Elementary School playground has drainage problems with water puddling under some of the equipment, Darchicourt said. The initial plan was to use general fund money in 2023-24 to correct this issue next school year.

Now the plan is to use leftover money in the repair line-item of the current year budget to fix the drainage after school lets out in early June.

Typically, the board approves a preliminary budget in May followed by final approval in June. A fiscal plan must be finalized before the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.

This year, preliminary approval is taking place a month early so that the public has more time to review the budget before final adoption on June 5.

Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are held in the board room of the district administrative wing of the Iron Forge Elementary School, 4 Academy St., Boiling Springs.