Proposed Carlisle school district budget includes 3% property tax hike

Carlisle Area School Board will convene a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday to consider a proposed school district budget for 2020-21.

The proposed $86.9 million budget calls for a 3% real estate tax increase from the current 14.9057 mills to 15.3528 mills. If approved, property owners would pay $1,535.28 on every $100,000 of assessed property, an increase of $44.71 from the current school year.

A presentation on the final budget is scheduled for June 11 followed by a possible vote on final adoption scheduled for June 18.

The tax increase would generate $1,436,000 in additional revenue that could be used to offset a projected $4,455,217 shortfall in the 2020-21 budget. Other proposals under consideration to bridge the gap include:

• Using about $1.8 million in capital reserves to pay one of the two debt service payments for 2020-21.

• Using about $369,000 in reserves to shore up the general fund budget.

• Approving savings of about $300,000 from contract renegotiations.

• Cutting four support staff positions for a savings of $238,000.

• Reducing professional staff through attrition for a savings of $160,000.