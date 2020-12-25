Project resumes in March to improve internet capacity between Big Spring schools

Work could begin as early as March to extend fiber optic cable from the main campus of Big Spring School District to Newville Elementary School, district technology director Rob Krepps said this week.

The extension is the second phase of a $288,000 infrastructure project to boost the internet bandwidth serving the Newville and Oak Flat elementary school buildings.

This fall, construction crews from Celerity Integrated Services of Quakertown buried about 9,750 feet of cable in a line that ran from behind Big Spring High School along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail to the Oak Flat building on Centerville Road, Krepps said. “That link of the project is already completed,” he said.

The second phase will involve the installation of 9,850 feet of cable along a route that starts at the district administrative office on Mount Rock Road, runs behind Saylor’s Market and then over to the Newville school via Shepherd Road.

Most of the cable for phase two – about 7,265 feet – will be installed using existing PP&L utility poles, Krepps said. The remaining 2,585 feet will be buried underground along Shepherd Road where there are no utility poles, he said.