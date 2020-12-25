Project resumes in March to improve internet capacity between Big Spring schools

Work could begin as early as March to extend fiber optic cable from the main campus of Big Spring School District to Newville Elementary School, district technology director Rob Krepps said this week.
The extension is the second phase of a $288,000 infrastructure project to boost the internet bandwidth serving the Newville and Oak Flat elementary school buildings.
This fall, construction crews from Celerity Integrated Services of Quakertown buried about 9,750 feet of cable in a line that ran from behind Big Spring High School along the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail to the Oak Flat building on Centerville Road, Krepps said. “That link of the project is already completed,” he said.
The second phase will involve the installation of 9,850 feet of cable along a route that starts at the district administrative office on Mount Rock Road, runs behind Saylor’s Market and then over to the Newville school via Shepherd Road.
Most of the cable for phase two – about 7,265 feet – will be installed using existing PP&L utility poles, Krepps said. The remaining 2,585 feet will be buried underground along Shepherd Road where there are no utility poles, he said.
The district has already paid PP&L about $52,000 in make-ready costs to prepare the utility poles to carry the fiber optic cable extension, Krepps said. That will involve the replacement of about seven poles, the lowering of some electrical lines and the relocation of some street light fixtures.
The make-ready work is underway now with completion expected by late February, weather permitting, Krepps said. Celerity crews could return to the district as early as March to install the extension to Newville Elementary School within four to six weeks. Once the installation is finished, the school would be fully connected to the district fiber optic network.
Planning for the infrastructure project predates the pandemic. COVID-19 has prompted a greater reliance on remote learning over the internet for school districts statewide.
Four years ago, district officials began discussions on a long-range plan to correct anticipated deficiencies in its bandwidth capacity for the Oak Flat and Newville buildings, Krepps said.
The Big Spring district operates six buildings on three campuses. The main campus along Mount Rock Road consists of the high school, middle school, the district administration building and Mount Rock Elementary School.
All four buildings on the main campus are connected by way of an underground district-owned fiber optic cable network that draws its internet service from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.
That left the Oak Flat and Newville schools, which operate on separate campuses away from the main campus. Until recently, both buildings received internet via a system of rooftop microwave dishes tied to equipment mounted on a tower on the roof of Big Spring Middle School.
This microwave system has a bandwidth capacity of just two megabits compared to the 10-megabit system that operates on the main campus, Krepps said. While the district has been able to provide adequate service through that limited bandwidth, there was growing concern the complexity of internet applications would outpace existing capacity, he said.
There were other issues with the microwave system. The internet speed was slower between the main campus feed and the two elementary schools. Also, heavy rain could sometimes interfere with the line-of-sight transmission.
Three years ago, the district tried unsuccessfully to secure through a state process funding from the Federal Erate program that provides subsidies to schools and libraries to improve telecommunications and information services.
At that time, Big Spring lacked a suitable design for contractors to base a bid on, Krepps said. Since then, the district has paid $25,000 for an engineering study and $5,000 for a feasibility analysis. That upfront investment made Big Spring eligible to receive up to a 70% reimbursement on the $288,000 bid it approved from Celerity.
