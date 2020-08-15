Private, charter schools worry bus cuts will strand students

Many brick-and-mortar charter schools in cities and suburbs plan to hold classes remotely, but those in counties where virus cases are low plan to reopen for classroom instruction, she said.

“Our schools are doing all they can to meet the needs of their students during this difficult time and, if the law is not enforced, they will be forced to make some tough decisions regarding transportation,” Hickernell said. “I know some schools are asking parents to help by transporting their students to and from school, but that is not always feasible.”

Catholic school officials in Pennsylvania said they’re also concerned. There are about 160 Catholic schools with 140,000 students statewide, and most of them plan to bring students back for face-to-face instruction.

“Some of our Catholic schools are opening for in-person instruction next week and they still haven’t been told if their students will be receiving transportation. There is a good chance districts will refuse to provide transportation to Catholic and nonpublic school students,” said Sean McAleer, director of education at the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.