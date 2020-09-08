Principal: First day went well at Wilson Middle School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday was like no other first day of school for Principal Walt Bond.

Six months have gone by since the COVID-19 shutdown, when he last saw Wilson Middle School students in a brick-and-mortar classroom receiving in-person instruction.

“It’s nice to have the kids finally back in the building,” Bond said during an afternoon break in the action. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Months of preparation went into a procedure never before seen in the Carlisle Area School District.

Buses started rolling onto the campus around 8:15 a.m., disembarking on the front sidewalk less than half the typical number of students per vehicle.

Teachers and staff were curbside wearing masks, ready to greet students with a “Good morning” and to guide them to one of three lines, whether it was sixth, seventh or eighth grade. To maintain social distancing, each student was asked to stand on the seam between the pavement slabs and to step forward only when the classmate ahead was cleared through by a temperature scanner.

Every so often, here and there, students had to be reminded to keep apart, but they always followed through on the rules. “They were excited to see their friends,” Bond said. “Their instinct is to go up to friends.”