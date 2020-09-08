Principal: First day went well at Wilson Middle School

Tuesday was like no other first day of school for Principal Walt Bond.
Six months have gone by since the COVID-19 shutdown, when he last saw Wilson Middle School students in a brick-and-mortar classroom receiving in-person instruction.
“It’s nice to have the kids finally back in the building,” Bond said during an afternoon break in the action. “It’s been a long time coming.”
Months of preparation went into a procedure never before seen in the Carlisle Area School District.
Buses started rolling onto the campus around 8:15 a.m., disembarking on the front sidewalk less than half the typical number of students per vehicle.
Teachers and staff were curbside wearing masks, ready to greet students with a “Good morning” and to guide them to one of three lines, whether it was sixth, seventh or eighth grade. To maintain social distancing, each student was asked to stand on the seam between the pavement slabs and to step forward only when the classmate ahead was cleared through by a temperature scanner.
Every so often, here and there, students had to be reminded to keep apart, but they always followed through on the rules. “They were excited to see their friends,” Bond said. “Their instinct is to go up to friends.”
Only one student showed up to school without a mask. Staff gave him one and he was allowed inside. During lunch periods, meals were served in the classroom by cafeteria workers impressed by how polite the students acted.
“The biggest thing was a kid who walked into a hallway forgetting to put their mask on,” Bond said. “That’s going to happen.”
Technically, Tuesday was the First Day of School Part One, with this Thursday being Part Two.
Carlisle school district is following a hybrid model of instructional delivery where half the students in each building have in-school instruction Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half have in-school instruction Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays will be used to give each building a thorough cleaning, Bond said. Students will receive online instruction on each day they do not attend in-person classes.
During a typical pre-COVID first day of school, teachers use their time to orient students to the course and to start building a rapport. This year, Carlisle teachers had the added task of reviewing the health and safety rules with students and getting them used to accessing technology that goes home with them just in case.
Though the hope is to provide in-school instruction throughout the academic year, the plan is to prepare students for a possible return to fully remote instruction, Bond said. He compared it to schools preparing for inclement winter weather every day of the school year.
The adjustments to COVID-19 have actually helped solve some common problems seen on the first day of school.
Typically, staff members encounter logistical issues where students get lost in the shuffle, end up in the wrong classroom or are missing something on their schedule, Bond said. But because of COVID-19, teachers are escorting groups of students from class to class.
Pre-COVID, Wilson Middle School had a daily student enrollment of around 600 students, Bond said. Because of COVID-19, about 100 Wilson students are now enrolled in the cyber school option operated by the district.
This has reduced the number of students to about 500, of which only half will be in the school building at a time.
Fewer students means smaller class sizes for teachers who can give more personalized attention to students, Bond said. For the most part, everyone is adjusting to the masks though sometimes voices are muffled, he said.
“We are asking kids to repeat themselves more often,” said Bond, adding that middle school students tend to have good voice projection. "I hope they are smiling under there."
