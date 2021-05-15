Price increase for school meals in Mechanicsburg will help close deficit in food services budget

Students and staff in the Mechanicsburg Area School District can expect to pay a little bit more for school meals next year.
On Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board approved the district’s 2021-22 food services budget that includes 10-cent price increase for school meals for all students and adults for the upcoming school year.
Elementary lunch prices will increase to $2.55 next year, while secondary lunches will cost $2.80. Adult lunches will cost $4. A school breakfast will cost $1.70 next year, but milk will remain at 60 cents.
District business administrator Greg Longwell told The Sentinel this week that the district needed to initiate the 10-cent price increases for school meals for 2021-22 to close an existing deficit in the district’s food service budget.
Overall, food services expenditures are projected to increase by $77,986, or 3.68%, for 2021-22. Salaries are projected to increase by 3%, while PSSERS’ current 34.51% retirement rate will rise to 34.95% in 2022, meaning that the district’s mandated contribution to the state fund will also increase.
Current district projections indicate that next year’s higher meal prices should fix the existing deficit in the district’s food services budget, as well as place the district’s food services budget at an initial surplus of $19,677 next year. Total food service revenues are expected to jump by 5.51%, or $115,600 in 2021-22.
However, district officials said that next year’s budget still could be “negatively impacted by any further decreases in participation” in the district’s meal programs.
“While there is a slight (food services budget) surplus (for 2021-22), we also acknowledge the budget ultimately will be impacted by the total number of meals served next year, which will ultimately be impacted by the actual results and corresponding surplus/deficit.
“Additionally, the district is obligated to establish breakfast and lunch prices at a proportional rate, taking into consideration the state and federal subsidies received from the government,” Longwell said Wednesday.
Vaccine clinic
The school district also announced possible plans for a vaccine clinic for district families this year. Superintendent Mark Leidy said a district clinic would be located within the community and easily accessed by local students.
“That would be a great help to the Mechanicsburg community,” school board vice president Brian Sanker said Tuesday.
Board member Joshua Rhodes encouraged everyone in the community to “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. That is what is going to get us moving forward. That is ultimately what is going to get us past this pandemic.”
“Our district is committed to sharing information on vaccine clinics for those families that are interested. To facilitate the vaccine process, we are considering the possibility of hosting clinics in our district,” Longwell said this week.
The district previously hosted a one-shot vaccine clinic for all teachers and staff earlier this year.