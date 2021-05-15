Price increase for school meals in Mechanicsburg will help close deficit in food services budget

However, district officials said that next year’s budget still could be “negatively impacted by any further decreases in participation” in the district’s meal programs.

“While there is a slight (food services budget) surplus (for 2021-22), we also acknowledge the budget ultimately will be impacted by the total number of meals served next year, which will ultimately be impacted by the actual results and corresponding surplus/deficit.

“Additionally, the district is obligated to establish breakfast and lunch prices at a proportional rate, taking into consideration the state and federal subsidies received from the government,” Longwell said Wednesday.

Vaccine clinic

The school district also announced possible plans for a vaccine clinic for district families this year. Superintendent Mark Leidy said a district clinic would be located within the community and easily accessed by local students.

“That would be a great help to the Mechanicsburg community,” school board vice president Brian Sanker said Tuesday.

Board member Joshua Rhodes encouraged everyone in the community to “vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. That is what is going to get us moving forward. That is ultimately what is going to get us past this pandemic.”