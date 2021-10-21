Portico restoration work in process at Penn State Dickinson Law's Trickett Hall

Penn State University has a project underway to restore the portico of Trickett Hall, the most recognized symbol of the historic Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle.

Started in September, the project includes restoration work to the columns, dormers, railing and lighting fixtures along with the repointing of the stone steps, said Laura Williams, associate dean for admissions at Penn State Dickinson Law. Trickett Hall dates from 1917.

The work is being done to make sure the building is well-maintained and does not deteriorate, she said. “We are very excited to continue to preserve this historic structure in town.”

Wagman Construction Co. of York is doing the work, which is scheduled for completion by late November, Williams said. She did not disclose a dollar figure on the project.

The law school traces its origins to a series of lectures delivered in 1834 by John Reed. It began as a branch of Dickinson College and granted its first law degree a year after the series.

The school reorganized and incorporated itself into a nonprofit institution in 1890. Its first dean after its reorganization was William Trickett, who was the chief administrators for 38 years.

Eventually, the school outgrew its original facility at Emory Chapel on the Dickinson College campus. This resulted in the purchase of a site fronting South College Street and the construction of Trickett Hall, which became the main academic building.

In 2000, Penn State University and the Dickinson School of Law merged under the Penn State umbrella. About 10 years later, on April 26, 2010, a new campus was dedicated that included not only a renovated Trickett Hall but the Lewis Katz Hall and an updated Laddie Montague Jr. Law Library.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.