Pool options discussed as Mechanicsburg Area School District looks at high school renovation plans for 2023

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board this week tackled items ranging from updates about planned and ongoing building construction to proposed revisions to a policy that monitors employee health.

At a meeting Tuesday night, district officials continued discussion about the district’s ongoing renovation plans for the existing high school building. The school board is scheduled to vote Oct. 4 on advertising for contractor bids for the project.

This project is separate from a $24 million expansion currently in progress at the school. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

“These continued preparations (on Tuesday) included conversation about the bidding format of the project,” Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, told The Sentinel this week.

The project, which includes renovation of the high school, is estimated to cost $47.2 million, Longwell said. In August, Superintendent Mark Leidy told the school board that changing market conditions appeared to have added nearly 20% to the original $45 million estimated cost.

As a result, administrators last month presented the board with a series of “scope adjustments” to plans that Leidy and Longwell developed in conjunction with project architect J. Brian Haines, of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg.

Options included either replacing or renovating the high school’s existing pool. Replacing the pool would cost an estimated $5.8 million, while renovations would total $2.5 million.

Proposed renovations include raising the water level, filtration system replacement, and new pool deck. Replacement would provide eight pool lanes but requires further design work.

On Tuesday, district officials remained undecided about which option to select, Longwell said.

“We have concluded that we don’t need to reach a final decision on the pool just yet. Rather, we can structure the (contractor) bid in a way that allows us to maintain each option as a viable path,” he said Wednesday.

In a related matter Tuesday, district construction manager Richard Castner updated the school board on other projects. Castner said a project at Northside Elementary School was “substantially complete” in August, with workers there “wrapping things up.”

Meanwhile, a building addition underway at the high school is slated for completion early this winter. Longwell said that completion date “will help us with our next project at the high school, given the fact that we can utilize (the addition’s) new space to help move classrooms during renovation of the existing high school.”

Communicable disease policy

Also Tuesday, the board reviewed proposed revisions to the district employee policy, Physical Examination. Proposed changes add language pertaining to communicable diseases.

“In summary, it aligns (existing district) policy to standards around health monitoring and symptom management for communicable diseases,” Longwell said.

The school board is expected to vote on the revisions within the next several weeks.

Finally, district officials Tuesday presented a proposed calendar for development of a district budget for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. Next year’s budget draft will be presented over the course of several school board meetings early next year before members would adopt a proposed budget April 11, 2023. The board would vote to finalize the 2023-24 budget June 13, 2023.

The school board is scheduled to approve the district’s proposed budget development calendar for 2023-24 on Oct. 4.