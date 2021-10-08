Pollinator garden at Craighead House receives statewide recognition

The pollinator garden at the Craighead House Educational Center was recently recognized as a Garden of Distinction in the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society’s 2021 gardening contest.

The 250-square-foot garden near Boiling Springs in South Middleton Township competed with over 50 gardens in the category of Public Space Garden, according to a press release.

Overall, 150 gardens throughout the state competed in three categories that also include Indoor Home Garden and Outdoor Home Garden.

Designed by Heather Andrews, a native plant educator and Master Gardener, the pollinator garden was planted last June and immediately began to attract butterflies, bees and other insects. This year, the garden was designated a demonstration garden by the Penn State Master Gardeners of Cumberland County, bringing additional expertise and educational opportunities to the local community.

Education has always been a theme of the Craighead House. Built in 1886, this Victorian style building along the Yellow Breeches Creek has been the home to generations of naturalists, scientists and educators.