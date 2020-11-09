Police determine school threat involving Cumberland Valley High School not credible

Local police are investigating a threat involving Cumberland Valley High School which proved not to be credible.

Building administrators first learned of the threat Sunday afternoon from a student, CV Superintendent David Christopher wrote in an email to high school families.

A student indicated during a private chat with another student the possibility of a threat at the high school on Monday, Christopher wrote. “Local law enforcement was immediately notified and began an investigation. The individual who made the threat has been identified and the threat has been deemed to not be credible.”

Privacy laws prevent the Cumberland Valley School District from discussing the disciplinary action taken on any individual, Christopher said. “We can assure you that any student found responsible for making threats of violence will face consequences as allowable by both District policy and the law.

“We all play a vital role in any schoolwide safety effort,” he added. “It is the duty and responsibility of students, staff and families to report any potential threats to the proper individuals. We appreciate the concern and help of the individuals who have taken this responsibility seriously by notifying the appropriate authorities of the message.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.